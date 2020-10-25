Four of Vice President Mike Pence's Aides, Including His Chief of Staff, Test Positive for COVID-19

At least four aides to Vice President Mike Pence have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including chief of staff Marc Short.

National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien spoke to reporters on the White House driveway after his interview with Face that Nation on Sunday and said Short, 50, is doing "well" and that his "symptoms are mild," according to a pool report.

"The vice president is following all the rules from the CDC, and social distancing," said O'Brien, who called Pence "an essential worker" and said people are going out to vote.

"Essential workers going out and campaigning and voting are about as essential as things we can do as Americans," he added.

O'Brien also confirmed that the 61-year-old vice president, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, and Second Lady Karen Pence have tested negative for COVID-19. "While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the vice president will maintain his schedule in accordance with the C.D.C. guidelines for essential personnel," spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement, according to the New York Times.

Pence, who is continuing to campaign for re-election on Nov. 3 alongside President Donald Trump, stepped out on Friday morning with his wife in Indianapolis to cast their votes.

With a thumbs-up, the vice president and the second lady wore masks and dropped off their ballots together at the Indianapolis City-County Building. "It’s a great honor and great to be back home again," the former Indiana governor told reporters.

Image zoom Second Lady Karen Pence and Vice President Mike Pence JUSTIN CASTERLINE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Trump, 74, is also continuing to campaign for re-election across the country following his recent bout with COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the president was hospitalized with the virus and received a mix of steroids, antivirals and experimental antibody treatments. He has frequently shown his disdain for wearing masks, either by not complying or mocking them.