The former vice president was the governor of Indiana from 2013 until 2017

Mike and Karen Pence Purchase New Home Near Indianapolis: 'Good to Be Back'

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back in his hometown of Columbus, Ind.

Mike and Karen Pence are excited to be moving back to Indiana, after months of crashing with family and renting a home since leaving the White House.

The former vice president, 61, and second lady, 64, both shared news on social media that they bought a home north of Indianapolis. USA Today first reported the news Monday morning.

"So Good to be Back Home Again in Indiana!" Pence tweeted alongside emojis of a home and the American flag.

"There's no place like home and Indiana is home," Mrs. Pence told the outlet, which reported the family was recently renting a home in Arlington, Va.

The Pence's new two-story home "comes with some land and a pond," a spokesperson for the former second lady told the outlet.

Mrs. Pence said in a statement the family is "looking forward to spending more time with our large extended family and reconnecting with friends we have known all our lives."

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back in his hometown of Columbus, Ind Mike Pence and his family return to Indiana on Jan. 20, 2021 | Credit: Michael Conroy/AP/Shutterstock

Former Vice President Mike Pence greets supporters after arriving back in his hometown of Columbus, Ind Mike Pence | Credit: Michael Conroy/AP/Shutterstock

Pence was the governor of Indiana from 2013 until 2017, when he took office as vice president alongside former President Donald Trump.

Prior to his time as governor, Pence represented the state in Congress from 2001 until 2013.

Pence is widely considered a top candidate for the Republican Party's presidential nomination in 2024, although the former vice president hasn't formally announced a campaign yet.

"It's a very popular parlor game in Indiana politics to guess what his next role will be," one Republican insider in Indiana told PEOPLE earlier this year. "But it's nearly unanimous out here that regardless of what his next move is, the world is his oyster."

Since leaving the White House, Pence signed a book deal, set up a post-White House office in Arlington, and announced several new positions with prominent conservative groups as a podcaster and lecturer.

Pence's autobiography, about "the many pivotal moments of the administration," is expected to be released in 2023.

In February, Pence had reportedly defended his "friendship" with Trump, 74 — despite the U.S. Capitol riot, in which Trump's supporters chanted "Hang Mike Pence," and he and his family needed to be rushed to safety.

Last month, Pence also had a successful heart surgery to install a pacemaker to steady his heart rhythm after experiencing a low heart rate for several weeks.



PEOPLE previously reported the Pence family was planning to move back to Indiana sometime this summer after misleading reports spread on social media that the former vice president was "homeless" and couch surfing.

An Indiana GOP source clarified that the Pences were "staying with family as they figure out what their next steps are going to be" while house hunting for their new home in central Indiana.