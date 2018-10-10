Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg Registers as a Democrat as He Weighs 2020 Presidential Bid

Is Michael Bloomberg running for president in 2020?

The former New York City mayor, 76, further fueled 2020 speculation when he announced in an Instagram post early Wednesday that he had switched his voter registration from Republican to Democrat. Vox.com reports this is the third time he’s changed his party affiliation.

Bloomberg shared a photo of himself signing a New York State Voter Registration form with the caption: “At key points in U.S. history, one of the two parties has served as a bulwark against those who threaten our Constitution. Two years ago at the Democratic Convention, I warned of those threats.

“Today, I have re-registered as a Democrat — I had been a member for most of my life — because we need Democrats to provide the checks and balance our nation so badly needs,” he continued.

According NBC News, Bloomberg was a Democrat before running for mayor in 2001. He was reelected twice, the first time in 2005 as a Republican and again in 2009 as an independent after switching his registration in 2007.

The billionaire publicly supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and pledged earlier this year to spend $80 million to help the Democrats flip the House in this year’s midterms.

The politician’s latest move has fans and critics alike speculating that he’s eying a bid for president in the 2020 election. In September 2018, The New York Times reported that he was “actively considering a campaign.”

“It’s impossible to conceive that I could run as a Republican — things like choice, so many of the issues, I’m just way away from where the Republican Party is today,” Bloomberg told the outlet. “That’s not to say I’m with the Democratic Party on everything, but I don’t see how you could possibly run as a Republican. So if you ran, yeah, you’d have to run as a Democrat.”

He also said he would make his final decision about 2020 after the November 6th midterms.