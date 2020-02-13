Meet Diana Taylor, the Woman by Mike Bloomberg’s Side: 'I’m a Unicorn in a Unicorn Campaign'

Don’t call her the girlfriend (too transient, too youthful), the consort or the partner — and definitely not the companion.

“Nobody’s come up with the language around what we are,” Diana Taylor, Mike Bloomberg‘s longtime — err — other half, told The Washington Post last week in a rare interview about their 20-year relationship, the 2020 presidential race and Bloomberg’s unorthodox push for the presidency.

“I’m a unicorn in a unicorn campaign,” Taylor, 65, told the Post in a Feb. 6 article.

Bloomberg, the 77-year-old former New York City mayor and billionaire founder of an eponymous business news company, launched his campaign in November, nearly a year after the rest of the Democratic field of candidates and only months before voting in the primary began.

Image zoom From left: Diana Taylor and Michael Bloomberg in April 2019 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Taylor has spent the last few months campaigning alongside Bloomberg, at his side or as his surrogate.

An experienced businesswoman who, like Bloomberg, went from being a Republican to a Democrat, she has appeared at rallies, town hall meetings with potential voters and has done her share of community outreach on the campaign’s behalf, visiting local hospitals and schools.

She may be called different things by different people and media outlets — The New York Times once described her as Bloomberg’s “quietly glamorous sidekick” and the New York Post called her his “gal pal” — but Taylor’s message has stayed largely the same during her long-term relationship with Bloomberg, through his three terms as mayor to his 2020 campaign.

“He is a man of incredible capabilities and resources,” she told the Post. “I’ve always thought that he’d be a really good president.”

They first met at a business luncheon in 2000, according to the Post. Later that night, they crossed paths at a restaurant and he asked her to have a drink.

She and Bloomberg do not have kids together. “I never had kids because there was never anyone I wanted to have kids with,” she told the Post, calling herself a “sort of a step-whatever for Mike’s [two] children — friend, I guess.”

“I define myself first and foremost as I’ve had a fairly successful career,” she said.

Image zoom From left: Michael Bloomberg and Diana Taylor in 2000. Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

Taylor appears honest about Bloomberg’s political flaws, too.

With his decision to enter the 2020 race, his record has again come under scrutiny — including his past defense of the controversial “stop and frisk” policing policy that disproportionately targeted minorities and, more recently, when the Associated Press reported this week that he had seemingly blamed the 2008 housing crisis on anti-discrimination policies.

In her Post interview, Taylor said stop and frisk “was horrible.”

“It affected people’s lives in a very negative way,” she said. “But the reason he was doing it was to stop people from being killed.”

Taylor, an Ivy League educated advocate with decades of experience working on Wall Street and sitting on financial boards for companies like Citigroup, has often taken on the role of promoting Bloomberg’s ability to lead and run a public office.

Even so, longtime friend and Vogue editor Anna Wintour told the Post, “Her famous boyfriend may be the least interesting thing about her.”

“She’s intelligent, independent — and completely her own person,” Wintour said. “Michael is lucky to have her.”