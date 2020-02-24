Mike Bloomberg Pays for Billboards to Troll Donald Trump About the Wall, His Golf Game & More

Mike Bloomberg has some billionaire burns ready for President Donald Trump in a series of billboards deployed this past week in the Las Vegas and Phoenix areas.

The signs mocked Trump — no stranger to mocking Bloomberg himself — on everything from how Trump plays golf to how he likes to eat his steak. “Donald Trump Eats Burnt Steak. Mike Bloomberg Likes His Medium Rare,” read one billboard, which went up in Phoenix ahead of the president’s 2020 re-election rally there last Wednesday.

Two other billboards around Phoenix read: “Donald Trump’s Wall Fell Over” — in reference to a portion of Trump’s promised border wall falling over in January — and “Donald Trump Cheats at Golf. Mike Bloomberg Doesn’t,” while another taunts “Donald Trump Lost The Popular Vote.”

The goal is clear: The Bloomberg campaign tells PEOPLE they are “trolling Trump” with the billboards “that take shots at Trump’s failed projects and initiatives” along motorcade routes and in high-visibility areas around the Trump International Hotel in Vegas.

Some of the billboards reference some of the biggest sore spots Trump, 73, seems to have, including that portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall falling over last month and the fact that Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Trump had a rally in Phoenix this week. We made sure there was a nice gift waiting for him! 😍 pic.twitter.com/a8juK5ATIM — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 21, 2020

The billboards are part of Bloomberg’s massive ad blitz across the country — including paying social-media influencers — since the Republican-turned-Democrat announced his presidential bid last November. Bloomberg, 78, has spent well over $300 million since he launched his campaign nearly a year after most other Democratic candidates launched theirs

“I’m running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America,” Bloomberg declared in his campaign announcement. “We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions.”

Trump has also turned his social media attention to Bloomberg on Twitter, continuously referring to the former three-term New York City mayor as “Mini Mike,” in a jab at his stature.