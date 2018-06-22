Migrant Boy, 7, Emotionally Reunited with Mother Who Sued the Trump Administration Over Separation

One migrant family has been reunited after being separated under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy when they crossed the U.S. border seeking asylum from Guatemala.

Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia and her 7-year-old son Darwin had their emotional reunion at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport in Maryland in the early morning hours on Friday. The mother-son duo were all smiles as they walked through the airport hand-in-hand.

Darwin was being held at a Phoenix, Arizona, shelter since mid-May, CNN reported. He was separated from his mother just days after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, fleeing domestic violence from Mejia’s husband.

Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

Mejia subsequently sued several government agencies, as well as top Trump administration officials, claiming they violated her rights when they separated the pair, CNN reported. Additionally, the outlet reported that she was seeking damages for pain and suffering.

In the lawsuit, Mejia said that when officials took away her son, “he was screaming and crying and did not want to be taken away from his mother,” reported CNN.

Mejia, who was being held in a detention center in Eloy, Arizona, was released from custody on June 15. An immigration bond company called Libre by Nexus paid her $12,500 bond pro bono, according to CNN, and a division of the company will represent her in court.

Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

The Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy resulted in over 2,000 children being separated from their parents at the border since May.

Earlier this week, President Trump signed an executive order reversing his administration’s policy. “We are keeping families together,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

The next day, a senior official from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, told the Washington Post anonymously that migrant parents entering the United States illegally with their children will no longer face criminal charges.

The official added that on Wednesday evening, following President Donald Trump’s decision to sign the executive order, Border Patrol agents were told to cease sending migrant parents to federal courthouses.

As ICE does not currently have enough room to house the amount of detained families, the official added to the Post that many families will likely be released from custody while waiting for their appointed court hearings.