2022 Midterms: Every House, Senate and State Race Americans Should Follow

The future of the United States rests in the hands of voters this November, who will not only be determining which party controls Congress, but will make consequential decisions about state leadership, too, at a time when hot-button issues are increasingly falling into the hands of government officials at the state level.

PEOPLE has been following a number of battleground races that could change domestic policy for decades to come. In the 2022 midterms, reproductive rights, religious freedom, LGBTQ+ expression and school curriculum guidelines are on the ballot — and the nation's approach to these topics could be decided by just a handful of votes.

Below are the tightest and most consequential races to keep an eye on as Nov. 8 approaches, complete with ever-changing polling stats as reported by campaign tracker FiveThirtyEight.

U.S. Senate

Florida — Demings vs. Rubio

Val Demings, Marco Rubio. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Latest Polling: Rubio leads by 4.5 points

In the swing state of Florida, which has tilted Republican in recent years, Democrat Rep. Val Demings is seeking to strip onetime presidential candidate Marco Rubio of his Senate seat.

Sen. Rubio has a long political history in Florida, made more prominent on the national stage for regularly contributing to the far-right's culture wars a la Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Ron DeSantis. For conservatives, he's a strong choice, but he runs the risk of isolating moderates — and certainly will not earn any significant backing from Democrats.

That's where Demings hopes to come in. A former police chief and rising star in the Democratic Party, she's perhaps best known around the country for making Joe Biden's vice president shortlist, a spot that ultimately went to Kamala Harris. While she carries name recognition among voters, she still faces an uphill battle in surpassing Rubio in November, something that polls have all but confirmed. It's Florida, though — the epicenter of recent human rights battles — and Demings could still find momentum among dissatisfied residents before Election Day.

Georgia — Warnock vs. Walker

Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker. Prince Williams/Wireimage; Cindy Ord/Getty

Latest Polling: Warnock leads by 2.1 points

Rev. Sen. Raphael Warnock was part of the "blue wave" that swept over Georgia in 2020, electing two Democratic senators and supporting Joe Biden for the presidency. Because Warnock was only elected to fill out the remainder of a former senator's term, he is already up for reelection — and Republicans hope his rookie status, coupled with Georgia's conservative voting history, will leave him vulnerable.

GOP officials weren't wrong in identifying Warnock's seat as flippable, but the party's candidate has proven less effective on the campaign trail than many Republicans hoped. Former NFL player Herschel Walker, a longtime Texas resident, returned to Georgia to challenge Warnock, relying on his former star power and endorsement from Trump to carry him over the finish line.

Over time, Walker has narrowed the polling gap. While he's likely to give Warnock a good fight in November, his endless stream of controversies and missteps have prevented him from becoming the total hero his party needed him to be.

Nevada — Cortez Masto vs. Laxalt

Catherine Cortez Masto, Adam Laxalt. Anna Moneymaker/Getty; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty

Latest Polling: Laxalt leads by 0.9 points

Republicans are counting on Nevada to help prevent a Democratic majority in Senate, as the toss-up race appears to be one of the GOP's best shots at taking a blue seat. Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto is defending her position against Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.

Laxalt, who served as Nevada's attorney general from 2015 to 2019, has the name recognition needed to take on an incumbent — but even descending from a powerful political family (his grandfather and father were both U.S. senators), his far-right viewpoints proved detrimental in a previous attempt to climb the ladder when he ran for governor in 2018. The Trump ally's strategy this election is to focus on the economy. Nevadans have been hit particularly hard by inflation this year, and Laxalt hopes that associating Cortez Masto with Biden's turbulent economy will be enough to get voters on his side.

Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to U.S. Senate, wants to make crystal clear to voters that a vote for Laxalt is a vote to criminalize abortion nationwide. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, Americans across the political spectrum have flocked to the polls in support of Democrats — prioritizing reproductive rights over party preference — and the incumbent knows that her pro-choice values are her greatest asset.

The tight race between Cortez Masto and Laxalt reflects Nevada's division. For middle-of-the-road voters who are equally passionate about abortion rights and inflation, the choice is unclear.

North Carolina — Budd vs. Beasley

Ted Budd, Cheri Beasley. Allison Joyce/Getty; Sean Rayford/Getty

Latest Polling: Budd leads by 0.3 points

Six years ago, Republican Sen. Richard Burr gave constituents a heads up that he would not run for reelection in 2022, giving the Republican and Democratic parties ample time to identify strong candidates to vie for his seat. Flash forward to today, and the fight to replace Burr is now the closest Senate race in America as North Carolinians are poised to split votes almost evenly between U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and esteemed jurist Cheri Beasley.

On the right is Budd, a Republican House representative who pushed to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election despite a lack of evidence that they were rigged. In September, he co-sponsored a House bill to ban abortions nationwide.

On the left is Beasley, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, who has received endorsements from environmental and human rights groups. Her political stances would mark a shift in North Carolina's representation, aiming to protect women's rights and combat the climate crisis — which Burr and Budd have fought against.

Ohio — Vance vs. Ryan

J.D. Vance, Tim Ryan. Drew Angerer/Getty; Jacob Kepler/Bloomberg/Getty

Latest Polling: Ryan leads by 0.6 points

Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance has become one of the most controversial figures in the 2022 midterm elections, propelled to the spotlight due to his name recognition as the bestselling author of Hillbilly Elegy, a memoir turned divisive Oscar-nominated film starring Glenn Close and Amy Adams.

Vance has routinely made headlines for his head-scratching comments about things like abortion, the war in Ukraine, and staying in abusive marriages. Once a critic of Donald Trump, he came full circle to earn the former president's endorsement, an important get for candidates on the outer reaches of the Republican Party.

To get to D.C., though, Vance will have to go through Democratic candidate Tim Ryan, a longtime House representative who briefly ran for president in 2020 before withdrawing from the primary race and endorsing Biden. Despite campaigning to fill a Republican senator's seat, Ryan — an outspoken critic of how members of the GOP reacted to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots — has held a lead over Vance in the polls for most of the year, but only by a smidge.

State Elections

Arizona Governor — Hobbs vs. Lake

Katie Hobbs, Kari Lake. Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock; Brandon Bell/Getty

Latest Polling: Hobbs leads by 0.5 points

The gubernatorial race between Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and former broadcast journalist Kari Lake exemplifies how two completely opposite candidates can achieve near-equal levels of popularity in the same state.

Sec. Hobbs, the Democratic nominee, elevated her career when she went on television following the 2020 presidential election to defend the legitimacy of Arizona's results, which were baselessly called fraudulent by Donald Trump and his allies. On the other hand, Lake rallied a far-right army of supporters for pushing Trump's election lies, even when the Republican governor of Arizona said they were false. Before the primary election this year, Lake pulled a page out of Trump's book and asserted that if she didn't win the Republican nomination, it would mean the vote was rigged.

Lake has become the anti-hero of the campaign, spearheading culture wars and cosigning the stances that she knows will rile up far-right voters. Hobbs is more reserved, preaching an optimistic message of unity and growth and supporting the ever-popular charge to preserve reproductive rights, though one moment from her political past — when a Black state Senate staffer was wrongfully fired while she was the Senate minority leader — has kept some left-leaning voters from throwing their support behind her.

Hobbs has consistently stayed above Lake in the polls, but averaging well within the margin of error, neither side knows quite what to expect on election night.

Nevada Governor — Sisolak vs. Lombardo

Steve Sisolak, Joe Lombardo. Ethan Miller/Getty; Ethan Miller/Getty

Latest Polling: Sisolak leads by 0.3 points

With mere weeks until Election Day, Nevada's Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak holds the smallest of leads above his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Sisolak's three immediate predecessors were all Republican — showing how fragile his placement as a Democrat is by nature — and current polling data supports that theory, as he's no stranger to placing only a fraction ahead of Lombardo when voters are surveyed.

In an October debate between the candidates, Trump-backed Lombardo sought to distance himself from the scandal-ridden former president, partially agreeing with Sisolak that the 2020 presidential election was not stolen ("There was modicum of fraud, but nothing to change the election"). On other issues, though, the nominees confirmed that they are quite different from one another.

Lombardo has made clear that he is pro-life, though his campaign website suggests that Nevada voters will be the ones to decide if abortion is ever banned, not him. He also clarifies that he believes contraceptives are "an essential part of health care," a more toned-down stance than many Republican nominees in races around the nation that has undoubtedly made him more palatable to moderate voters. Sisolak has much more strongly defended reproductive freedom and believes that climate change and Nevada's wildfire and water supply challenges are directly correlated, something that Lombardo's official stances skirt around.

Oregon Governor — Kotek vs. Drazan

Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan. AP Photo/Sara Cline; Jaime Valdez/Pamplin Media Group via AP, Pool

Latest Polling: Drazan leads by 0.2 points

Oregon's gubernatorial race is a monumental moment in politics, as the Democratic, Republican and independent candidates are all women; for context, the nation has never had more than nine female governors at a time, and this year, woman are sweeping the ballots in executive elections more decisively than ever before.

Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and independent Betsy Johnson are all vying for the title of Oregon governor — and though Johnson is poised to place third, she's polling with about 20% of the vote, a strong showing for a third-party candidate.

Currently, Kotek and Drazan are in a dead heat for first place. Kotek (along with Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey) could become the first openly lesbian U.S. governor if elected. Her platform hits all the expected notes for a Democratic governor in a Democratic state, which is exactly what Drazan is campaigning against.

Drazan hopes to paint her potential governorship as a necessary break from Democrats' decades-long rule and convince voters to try something new. If elected, residents who have grown accustomed to liberal state policies could see a drastic shift in how Salem handles the issues of the moment.

Wisconsin — Evers vs. Michels

Tony Evers, Tim Michels. AP Photo/Morry Gash; AP Photo/Morry Gash

Latest Polling: Evers leads by 0.7 points

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers isn't ready to hand the Executive Residence back over to Republicans. In one of the most back-and-forth states in America, Evers likely knew that reelection would not be easy when the time came, and he's feeling that pressure now as polls show him neck-and-neck with wealthy GOP businessman Tim Michels, an Army veteran making another attempt at entering the political arena.

As with many states right now, Wisconsinites' everyday lives will be directly impacted by the outcome of the gubernatorial election. If Michels is elected, he has alluded to taking hard right stances on many hot-button issues, including school curriculum, abortion and same-sex marriage. Evers has said he will fight to protect reproductive rights and voting access — which took a recent hit by the Wisconsin Supreme Court — and bolster gun safety regulations.

In the race, Michels aims to emulate Trump's "outsider" approach to the 2016 presidential election, claiming he will "drain the swamp," but his missing track record makes him a wild card in terms of how he'll govern. Evers has already revealed his governing style, making him a safe bet, but anyone dissatisfied with Wisconsin's state of affairs may not want to keep the status quo.

