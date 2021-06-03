Michigan Mayor Abruptly Resigns, Changes Her Mind and Then Reclaims Old Job: 'Welcome Back'

Reverse, reverse!

The mayor of a small Michigan city got her job back on Tuesday, weeks after taking the city by surprise and resigning during a "dramatic" council meeting, according to local news reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reese Scripture, 54, will now keep her title as the top official in Clawson, Michigan.

"I just had a feeling of letting people down," she told The Detroit News.

Scripture, who works full-time for the Internal Revenue Service and part-time as the mayor, initially resigned in early May during the middle of a virtual city council meeting.

The abrupt decision was not expected by her colleagues, according to The Detroit Free Press, and she told them it was because she was upset the city was late with its budget.

"My first priority is to start putting things in place that will allow us to get good, well-intentioned, well thought-out financial management," Scripture told the News this week about her plans now that she's back in office.

Clawson, a town about 20 miles north of Detroit, has about 12,000 residents and is just over two square miles wide. The city advertises itself as a "Little City With a Big Heart."

Scripture's own change of heart was quickly forgiven by her colleagues and the city's residents this week.

The mayor's reversal was possible because the city council never officially accepted her resignation in the weeks following her departure, according to the Free Press.

City council members had been seeking an outside legal opinion on how to handle the situation, the newspaper reported. An attorney advising the council pointed to a 1986 legal opinion that allowed another Michigan official to reclaim their job after resigning.

For the past four weeks, City Council Member Paula Millan filled in for Scripture as the interim mayor. And there were no hard feelings when Scripture returned to reclaim her seat, according to reports about Tuesday night's virtual city council meeting.

"Welcome back," Millan reportedly told Scripture, after the mayor thanked her colleague for filling in while she mulled over her resignation.

Other council members graciously welcomed Scripture back as well.

"She's the best mayor since I've lived in the city and I moved [here] in 1974," City Council Member Louis Samson told the News. "She cares about the citizens and makes sure the money's not wasted. I've never seen another mayor work for the city like this."

"She's a champion of Clawson," Samson added.