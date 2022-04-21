Mich. Lawmaker Responds to Colleague Accusing Her of 'Sexualizing Children': 'Hollow, Hateful Scheme'

“I know that hate will only win if people like me stand by and let it happen,” state Sen. Mallory McMorrow said in a speech Tuesday that’s been viewed more than 10 million times

When Democratic Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow saw her name in a fundraising email sent by a Republican colleague which accused her of being a sexual predator who wants young children to feel guilty for slavery, she decided to defend herself against what she called a "hollow, hateful scheme."

The recent claims about McMorrow came in a fundraising email state Sen. Lana Theis sent to supporters, decrying alleged attempts at "gender-bending indoctrination," "exposure to inappropriate sexual content," and "pitting children against each other" by teaching critical race theory to Michigan students.

"Our children are under assault in our schools — the last place we should be worried about them," the email, signed by Theis, argued. The email then mentioned McMorrow by name, calling her a "snowflake" and "social media troll" who was "outraged" because she couldn't "groom and sexualize kindergarteners" and wouldn't be able to back education that includes the notion that "8-year-olds are responsible for slavery."

Theis' email contained no evidence of such practices in her state's classrooms or of the accusations against McMorrow, who said in a speech on the floor of the Michigan Senate on Tuesday that she didn't expect to see her name associated with the accusations.

"I sat on it a while, wondering why me," McMorrow said. "And then I realized — because I am the biggest threat to your hollow, hateful scheme."

"You can't claim that you're targeting marginalized kids in the name of 'parental rights' if another parent is standing up to say no," she continued. "You dehumanize and marginalize me. You say I'm one of them. You say: She's a groomer, she supports pedophilia, she wants children to believe they were responsible for slavery and to feel bad about themselves because they're white."

Video of McMorrow's speech has been viewed on Twitter more than 10 million times.

McMorrow also shared elements of her background, she said, so Theis and the other lawmakers present could know "who I really am."

"My mom taught me at a very young age that Christianity and faith was about being part of a community, about recognizing our privilege and blessings and doing what we can to be of service to others, especially people who were marginalized, targeted and who had less, often unfairly."

She also said she was taught that "service was far more important than performative nonsense" such as "writing 'Christian' in your Twitter bio and using that as a shield to target and marginalize already marginalized people." (Theis' Twitter bio begins with the word "Christian.")

"So who am I?" McMorrow continued in her speech. "I am a straight, white, Christian, married, suburban mom who knows that the very notion that learning about slavery or redlining or systemic racism somehow means that children are being taught to feel bad or hate themselves because they are white is absolute nonsense."

"No child alive today is responsible for slavery. No one in this room is responsible for slavery. But each and every single one of us bears responsibility for writing the next chapter of history. Each and every single one of us decides what happens next and how we respond to history and the world around us," she continued. "We are not responsible for the past. We also cannot change the past. We can't pretend that it didn't happen or deny people their very right to exist."

PEOPLE emailed Sen. Theis' office to ask for a response to her colleague's speech and about the claims in her fundraising message but has not received a response. Calls to her office were only answered by a recorded message that said the voice mailbox was full.

On Twitter, however, Theis pointed out that McMorrow used footage of her speech to raise money.

"Sen. McMorrow is not naïve about politics and fundraising. I know that because it took her mere minutes to turn her Senate floor speech into a plea for campaign donations," she wrote. "While Sen. McMorrow is on MSNBC preaching to her choir, I'll keep my focus on Michigan parents, who Democrats are seeking to undermine as the primary decision-makers in the education of their children."

McMorrow was one of three lawmakers who reportedly walked out of the state Senate during an invocation by Theis last week. In her fundraising email, the Republican mentioned the walkout during her prayer, which began with these words, according to Michigan Advance: "Dear Lord, across the country we're seeing in the news that our children are under attack."

As she closed her speech on Tuesday, McMorrow appeared to address Theis, who was reportedly in the state Senate but did not respond to her colleague.