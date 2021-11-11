Michigan Attorney General Apologizes for Getting Drunk at College Football Game: 'Tailgate-Gate'

"As it turned out, this was not a brilliant idea," she wrote. "Also, I might be a terrible bartender"

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is apologizing after what she called a very "human" moment when one too many Bloody Marys on an empty stomach became too much for her to handle.

On Wednesday, Nessel, 52 — who was elected as the state's top prosecutor in 2018 — detailed how she had too much to drink last month while tailgating at a college football rivalry game between the University of Michigan and Michigan State.

"Before the big game, I attended a tailgate on an empty stomach," she wrote in a lengthy Facebook post that was both sardonic and contrite. "Much to my surprise, MSU tailgate tend to have more alcohol than food, so I thought it seemed like a good idea to eat 2 Bloody Mary's, since as long as you put enough vegetables in them, it's practically a salad."

"As it turned out, this was not a brilliant idea. Also, I might be a terrible bartender," she added.

Nessel, a Democrat and Michigan's first openly gay statewide officeholder, told her followers that once she got to the game on Oct. 30 she started feeling sick and was urged by her friends to head home in order to avoid throwing up in public.

While leaving the stadium, she said she had to be helped getting up the stairs and was then escorted to the car via wheelchair "to prevent me from stumbling in the parking lot." The attorney general wrote that she made it home safely thanks to her designated driver.

"I went home, fell asleep on the couch, and my wife threw some blankets on me and provided me with some water and Tylenol for what she knew would be a skull-crushing hangover the next day. (Best wife ever!)," she wrote.

Nessel then apologized for the embarrassing moment, which she dubbed "tailgate-gate."

She also referenced how she considered other ways of addressing the blunder ("My staff has pleaded with me to hire a crisis-management PR firm") and wrote that she would have normally consulted her spokeswoman, a "trusted friend and communications savant," who recently died.

"I am human. Sometimes I screw up. This was definitely one of those times," Nessel wrote, including a photo of herself seemingly slumped in her seat at the game. "My apologies to the entire state of Michigan for this mishap, but especially that Michigan fan sitting behind me. Some things you can't un-see."

She also vowed "never to drink on an empty stomach" before noting that she's likely to avoid drinking another Bloody Mary ever again.