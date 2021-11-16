Michelle Wu Sworn in as Boston's First Asian-American Mayor: 'Let's Get to Work'

Wu is also the first woman, first person of color and first mom elected to lead the city

And just like that, Michelle Wu has made history as the first Asian-American and only the second woman to lead Boston.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old mom of two was sworn in by Judge Myong J. Joun, with her husband and children by her side. Prior to Wu's election, only white men had been voted in as mayor.

"When we connect the power of city government to the force of our neighborhoods and communities, we see how much is possible for our city," Wu, a Democrat, told attendees at the ceremony, including Massachusetts Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

"Not only is it possible for Boston to deliver basic city services and generational change, it is absolutely necessary in this moment," Wu said. "We'll tackle our biggest challenges by getting the small things right — by getting city hall out of city hall and into our neighborhoods — block by block, street by street."

"We can chart a new path for families now and for generations to come, grounded in justice and opportunity, and we can take steps to raise us all up to that promise, together," she continued.

"We have so much work to do, and it will take all of us to get it done. So let's get to work," she concluded to a standing ovation.

Wu, a former Harvard Law School alum and seven-year Boston City Council member, campaigned on addressing housing, education access and closing the racial wealth gap, among other issues.

She won the Nov. 3 special election against fellow Democratic City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, who is an Arab-Polish American, with 64 percent of the vote.

She replaces acting Mayor Kim Janey, a Black woman who was appointed to lead the city when Marty Walsh was named as President Joe Biden's secretary of labor in January. (Janey ran her own unsuccessful bid in this year's mayoral campaign.)