Michelle Wolf Claps Back at Trump: 'I Bet You'd Be on My Side If I Had Killed a Journalist'

Comedian Michelle Wolf unleashed a withering comeback on President Donald Trump on Twitter after he once again criticized her White House Correspondents’ Dinner performance in a tweet on Tuesday.

On Monday, the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) announced that presidential biographer Ron Chernow would be the next speaker at the annual event, a role that has gone to a comedian all but three times since 1921.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The move followed Wolf’s routine in April, when she stirred outrage on the right by making fun of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was in the audience at the time.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted, “So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian. Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition! Maybe I will go?”

Wolf fired back on Wednesday, “I bet you’d be on my side if I had killed a journalist. #BeBest.”

RELATED: Obama Suggests Trump Has ‘Mommy Issues’ — Here’s What to Know About His Relationship with Mom Mary

I bet you'd be on my side if I had killed a journalist. #BeBest https://t.co/bZ91Cg0QCr — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) November 21, 2018

Wolf’s tweet referenced Trump’s much-derided response to the murder of U.S. journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as well as First Lady Melania Trump‘s anti-cyberbullying Be Best initiative, which has been criticized as hypocritical considering her husband’s frequent Twitter attacks against his foes.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

In a statement on Tuesday, Trump said that “our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” — despite the C.I.A’s conclusion that Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, ordered that Khashoggi be killed, The New York Times reported.

Trump added in the statement, “Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event — maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!”

After the WHCA announced its decision to have an author speak, Wolf tweeted, “The @whca are cowards. The media is complicit. And I couldn’t be prouder.”

At the 2018 dinner, which Trump notably did not attend, Wolf joked of the White House press secretary, “I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. But she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye.”

“Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies,” Wolf added.

RELATED: Trump Criticized for Mistakenly Calling Wildfire-Ravaged California Town of Paradise ‘Pleasure’

Though her performance drew the ire of the White House, Wolf has stood by her material. “I wouldn’t change a single word that I said,” she told NPR’s Terry Gross. “I’m very happy with what I said, and I’m glad I stuck to my guns.”