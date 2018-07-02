Comedian Michelle Wolf Compares Ivanka Trump to 'Herpes': 'Very Unpleasant, Totally Incurable'

Two months after she came under fire for her White House Correspondents’ Dinner jokes about Sarah Huckabee Sanders, comedian Michelle Wolf is doubling down on her criticism of the Trump administration, this time taking aim at first daughter Ivanka Trump.

On her Netflix show The Break this week, Wolf, 33, said she agreed with Rep. Maxine Waters’ recent suggestion that Trump officials should be publicly confronted. And the comedian shared some very specific ideas for critics who may come face-to-face with President Trump‘s elder daughter and adviser.

“You can’t just casually harass these people, you have to insult them specifically,” Wolf said. “ ‘You’re a c–t’ doesn’t hurt them. It’s on their vision board.”

Pretending to address Ivanka, 36, Wolf said: “Is your nickname herpes? Because you’re not necessarily the most dangerous person in the administration but you’re very unpleasant, totally incurable and you always show up when we’re about to get f–ked.”

Michelle Wolf (left) and Ivanka Trump Tasos Katopodis/Getty; Scott Eisen/Bloomberg via Getty

Wolf also compared Ivanka to the birth control pill Yaz, saying, “At first it seemed like it’d be really cool and helpful, but you need to be immediately recalled.”

The comedian then suggested calling Ivanka “Tiffany,” the name of her younger and less publicly visible half-sister.

“If you see Ivanka on the street, first call her Tiffany. This will devastate her,” Wolf said. “Then, talk to her in terms she will understand. Say, ‘Ivanka, you’re like vaginal mesh. You were supposed to support women, but now you have blood all over you and you’re the center of a thousand lawsuits.’ ”

In an article on Monday, Fox News condemned Wolf’s comments as a “vulgar attack” against the first daughter.

Some people on Twitter agreed that Wolf’s remarks were out of line, while others applauded the comedian for “not backing down.”

If this character is the barometer of contemporary political “comedy,” Republicans are going to be in power for a long, long time. #UnhingedDemocrats https://t.co/DJDbRgfJS3 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 2, 2018

Will women’s groups come to Ivanka’s defense? https://t.co/rEOCIFXljM — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 2, 2018

This is comedic gold, and I'm sure it will piss off most Trump supporters. Thank you @michelleisawolf for the laughs:https://t.co/68UjURvyAR — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 2, 2018

This is beyond any right to free speach. This is a hate crime! https://t.co/aDjadGKpVl #FoxNews — PapaRandy (@CabinOnTheRidge) July 2, 2018

@MichelleObama How about your "when they go low, we go high speech"? Kathy Griffin and Michelle Wolf need to hear it — NOW!!!https://t.co/bHuEUQkR1s — Evelyn Ryan (@evieryan1947) July 2, 2018

Michelle Wolf is NOT backing down!

That’s because she is a STRONG WOMAN utilizing her right to FREE SPEECH!@michelleisawolf https://t.co/zELciEsxwg — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 2, 2018

Michelle Wolf is a savage beast and I’m here for it.https://t.co/cQ7iuewezV — Philly Snowflake (@phillysnowflake) July 2, 2018

Michelle Wolf compares Ivanka Trump to herpes, which is rude to herpes https://t.co/B1YtslucHM? pic.twitter.com/UbJfmpWDcN — Jezebel (@Jezebel) July 2, 2018

Anti-Trump comedian Michelle Wolf unleashed a vulgar attack on first daughter Ivanka Trump. https://t.co/lz5i766qXu — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 2, 2018

Wolf’s comments come amid an internal debate among Democrats about how aggressively to confront the president and members of his administration.

After White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was recently asked to leave the Lexington, Virginia, restaurant the Red Hen because she works for Trump, Rep. Waters urged attendees at a rally to keep “push[ing] back” against members of the Trump administration with similar confrontations.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” she said.

Some Democrats reacted by seeking to distance themselves from Waters’ remarks, while Trump and other conservatives strongly condemned her comments and made calls for “civility.” But those calls were quickly criticized as hypocritical in light of the president’s own habit of verbally attacking his enemies.

Michelle Wolf (left) and Sarah Huckabee Sanders REX/Shutterstock

Wolf faced some backlash in April after she mocked Sanders at the White House Correspondents’ dinner, saying “she burns facts, and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye.” New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski and others faulted Wolf for what they perceived to be cracks about Sanders’ appearance.

But Wolf refused to apologize, and insisted her remarks had nothing to do with Sanders’ looks.

“All these jokes were about her despicable behavior,” Wolf said at the time.