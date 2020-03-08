Michelle Obama Focuses on Women's Education Around the World in New YouTube Special

Michelle Obama is going big this year for International Women’s Day.

The former first lady, 56, will star in YouTube’s upcoming special, Creators for Change on Girls’ Education, and sit down with YouTube creators Liza Koshy, Prajakta Koli and Thembe Mahlaba to discuss the state of girls’ education around the world.

The special, which is set to be released on March 17, will take viewers to Vietnam, India and Namibia where the creators visit programs supported by the Girls Opportunity Alliance and speak with adolescent girls who are overcoming adversity to pursue their education.

Obama and Koshy were also joined by Julia Roberts, Jenna Bush Hager and Lana Condor in Vietnam, where they met with girls benefiting from a program called Room to Read, a nonprofit organization that advances gender equality through education.

“There is value and importance and absolute necessity for us to be investing in girls in the same way that we are investing in boys,” Obama says in the trailer, which was released on Sunday.

“As young leaders, you guys are going to be the change agents,” she tells Koshy, Koli and Mahlaba. “I’m going to be sitting in my wheelchair, ‘Look at them!’ “

Obama shared a photo of the four women gathered together on her Instagram page in honor of International Women’s Day on Sunday and announced her involvement in the YouTube special.

“Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Today, I hope you’ll join me in celebrating women all over the world—and in renewing our commitment to empowering the next generation,” the mother of two wrote. “We started the @GirlsOpportunityAlliance to support adolescent girls who face barriers to education so they can pursue their passions, fulfill their boundless potential, and make their voices heard.”

“That’s why I’m thrilled that @LizaKoshy, @MostlySane, and @_Thembemathe visited Girls Opportunity Alliance programs around the world to see this important work in action,” Obama added. “They’re sharing these stories, which showcase how education can transform girls’ lives and create a ripple effect for communities, in an upcoming special streaming on @YouTubeOriginals on March 17th.”

Creators for Change on Girls Education is available to stream March 17 on YouTube.