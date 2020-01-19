Michelle Obama's 'Go-To' Workout Playlist Includes Songs from Lizzo, Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran

Michelle Obama is hoping to keep people focused on their New Year’s resolutions by sharing her 2020 workout playlist.

On Sunday, the former first lady shared her list of some of her favorite songs that she has been listening to while working out since the new year began.

“It’s about that time when New Year’s resolutions get a bit harder to stick to,” Obama, 56, wrote on Twitter. “To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What’s on your playlist?”

Among the list includes Lizzo‘s “Soulmate,” Cardi B.‘s “Press,” Beyoncé‘s “Before I Let Go,” Ed Sheeran‘s “Cross Me,” Bruno Mars‘ “Perm,” and JAY-Z, Kanye West and Big Sean‘s collaborative hit “Clique.”

Obama also included a “Cool Down” section on the 35-song playlist, which includes “24/7” by Meek Mill, “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith and John Legend, and “Godspeed” by Frank Ocean.

The mom of two and her husband Barack Obama have regularly shared their favorite music over the years. At the end of 2019, the former president, 58, tweeted out a list of his top music picks of the year.

His list included a range of music, from worldwide pop stars such as Beyonce and Lil Nas X to indie rock artists Big Thief and Sharon Van Etten. It also included DaBaby’s “Suge,” as well as tracks from Ocean, Alicia Keys and Maggie Rogers.

On Friday, the former commander-in-chief celebrated his wife’s birthday on social media with a heartwarming message for Michelle as she turned 56.

“In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama!” he tweeted along with four candid couple photos, taken during a Fourth of July party while the Obamas were in the White House.

”Happy birthday, baby!” he added.

Later Friday, Mrs. Obama shared a photo of her celebrating her birthday with friends.

“Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes!” she wrote. “With the girls off at college, this birthday brings with it a new perspective—a fresh breath—along my journey. I’m looking forward to devoting some quality time to my friends and to myself—and of course, to that husband of mine, too.”