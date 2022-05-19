Michelle Obama Visits the Friends Fountain During Warner Bros. Backlot Tour with Ellen DeGeneres

Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres visited the fountain from Friends' opening sequence and sat on the iconic orange couch from the show's Central Perk

Could Michelle Obama be any more relatable?

The former first lady, 58, recently joined Ellen DeGeneres for a Warner Bros. Studio backlot tour, chronicled on Thursday's episode of the latter's daytime talk series.

Among their spots? The fountain from Friends' opening sequence! DeGeneres, 64, said Obama even sat on the iconic orange couch from the show's primary hangout spot, Central Perk.

After taking selfies on the couch and jokingly singing a few decidedly not-Friends TV theme songs, the pair continued their jaunt around the lot, surprising unsuspecting (albeit excited) tour-takers.

Obama even drove them in a golf cart, the Becoming author volunteering to get behind the wheel after admitting she "hadn't driven in a while."

"Woohoo! I'm no the road! I'm on the loose!" she shouted, DeGeneres announcing Obama's presence with a megaphone to those nearby.

"I gotta get my stopping down," Obama later teased, after braking suddenly several times while driving the golf cart.

Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres are seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

In the special, the cast revisited the sets and divulged stories about their time filming the classic sitcom.

"It's funny: When we do get together, it's like no time has passed," LeBlanc, 54, told PEOPLE at the time. "We pick up right where we left off."

Even though the reunion brought much happiness and nostalgia, it was also filled with emotional moments.

"I think we were just so naïve walking into it, thinking, 'How fun is this going to be? They're putting the sets back together, exactly as they were,' " Aniston, 53, told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2021. "Then you get there and it's like, 'Oh right, I hadn't thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here.' "

In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and Michelle Obama are seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

As for Obama, she's a fan of sitcoms, even having celebrated "Galentine's Day" — a holiday made famous by Parks and Recreation's Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) — back in 2020.

Earlier this year, Obama also made an appearance in the season 8 premiere of Black-ish as an unexpected guest at a fundraising event that Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) convinces husband Dre (Anthony Anderson) to attend in hopes of making some new friends.

During a January interview with WSJ. Magazine, Ross, 49, shared that she was the one who reached out to the former first lady to see if she would be a part of the upcoming episode.