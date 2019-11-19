Michelle Obama Stops by Husband Barack's Presidential Portrait During D.C. Gala

Michelle Obama took a break on Sunday from her appearance at a fundraising gala to admire husband Barack Obama‘s presidential portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

The former first lady, 55, was in D.C. on Sunday night presenting composer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda with the Portrait of a Nation Prize. According a sweet photo she shared on Instagram, she stopped by President Obama’s portrait while she was there.

Her Instagram post shows her looking on at the painting with her hands folded and — in lieu of 1,000 words — included a simple heart-emoji caption.

The Obamas married in 1992 and shared eight years together in the White House as America’s first couple along with their two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Michelle Obama visiting Barack Obama's presidential portrait in Washington, D.C.

With the release of bestselling memoir Becoming last fall, followed by a hugely popular book tour, Mrs. Obama has been opening up about life in the spotlight and her marriage to President Obama, 58.

Among the revelations, Mrs. Obama said on The Tonight Show while promoting the book that she had been to marriage counseling in an attempt to “fix” her husband.

“Because we’re role models,” she told PEOPLE last November, “it’s important for us to be honest and say, ‘If you’re in a marriage and there are times you want to leave, that’s normal’ — because I felt that way.”

Barack and Michelle Obama (center) standing in front of their portraits in Washington, D.C., along with artists Kehinde Wiley (left) and Amy Sherald (right).

President Obama’s portrait, unveiled in February 2018 alongside with his wife’s, was painted by Nigerian-American artist Kehinde Wiley and depicted him sitting in front of foliage that’s representative of his roots, including chrysanthemums (Chicago’s official flower) and jasmine (a flower that’s common in Hawaii, where he spent much of his childhood).

Mrs. Obama’s portrait was painted by Amy Sherald. It was first featured next to her husband’s in the National Portrait Gallery, where both works drew numerous crowds of visitors — including a 3-year-old girl whose admiration went viral.