Former First Lady Michelle Obama sent out a truly heartwarming Valentine’s Day wish to her husband President Barack Obama and their two daughters, Sasha and Malia, on Friday.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, my loves. You make even the coldest days feel warm,” the former first lady captioned a throwback snapshot she shared to Instagram and Twitter that depicted President Obama and their two daughters making snow angels in the Valentine’s Day post.

Happy Valentine’s Day, my loves. You make even the coldest days feel warm. 💕 pic.twitter.com/COOIOCgVdh — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2020

The Obamas have been married since October 1992. Last fall, the former first couple celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary by sharing never-before-seen photos of them together in accompanying social media posts.

“27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered,” Mrs. Obama wrote then. “Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago.”

President Obama penned his own tribute to their marriage, sharing a photo of them staring at a sunset. “Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time,” President Obama wrote in the caption. “Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!”

In 2018, Mrs. Obama shared photos from their 1992 wedding for their anniversary.

“We’re still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals,” she wrote then. “I can’t imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else.”

Since dropping off their youngest daughter Sasha at college last fall (elder daughter Malia has been at Harvard since 2017), the Obamas have entered into a new phase of their long-lasting relationship.

Earlier this month, Mrs. Obama sat down with famed television host Oprah Winfrey for an in-depth interview about her life, during which the former first lady explained that she and President Obama are finally “seeing each other again” after a busy couple of decades in which they raised two daughters — Sasha, 18, and Malia, 21 — and helped run the country for eight years together in the White House.

“Parenting takes up a lot of emotional space,” Mrs. Obama told Winfrey, adding that “raising a family together is a hard thing.”

“It takes a toll,” the former first lady told Oprah. “But if you’re with the person, if you know why you are with them. You understand that there was a friendship and a foundation there,” later adding that “you can have chunks of hard, bad times and if that’s how you define your marriage by just the hard times, then you’ll miss the truth of what’s really there.”

The Obamas have been undoubtedly busy since leaving the White House in 2017. Besides sending their daughters off to college and purchasing an $11.75 million mansion on Martha’s Vineyard, Mrs. Obama embarked on a busy 2019 that saw her debut memoir Becoming break record sales and earn her a Grammy nomination for the audiobook.

The best-selling author was named one of 2019’s PEOPLE of the Year, while she traveled to Vietnam with Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager and actress Julia Roberts and, along with her husband Barack, also helped release the Oscar-winning documentary American Factory through their newfound production company Higher Ground.

But the growth she’s experienced in her marriage with President Obama is one of the marquee highlights for Mrs. Obama.

“We are finding each other again,” Mrs. Obama told PEOPLE last year. “We have dinners alone and chunks of time where it’s just us — what we were when we started this thing: no kids, no publicity, no nothing. Just us and our dreams.”