Michelle Obama Shares Her Tricks for Managing Self-Doubt, Fear and These Anxious Times: 'Yes, I Struggle'

It all started with online impulse shopping early in the pandemic.

Michelle Obama was at home in Washington, D.C., stocking up on lockdown essentials — food supplies, toilet paper and board games — when the former first lady clicked a pair of beginner-sized knitting needles into her virtual shopping cart. Then, as the COVID crisis raged, isolation stretched into a 2020 summer roiled by racial injustice, and 2021 opened with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Obama found herself struggling with "a crushing sense of hopelessness."

"We were all at home watching what felt like our country and our world unraveling. The death tolls mounting, violence, the insurrection, healthcare system crushed, all of it," Obama, 58, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview for the new issue. "I was in a low place."

She picked up the knitting needles, and, watching YouTube tutorials, learned to use them. Her small exercise of control over a ball of yarn, Obama says, helped quiet her anxiety when everything else felt out of control.

And her newest book was born.

In The Light We Carry — part memoir, part self-help and scheduled for release on Nov. 15 — Obama shares stories of how she has learned to overcome not only the trauma of these anxious times, but with her own lifelong fear of change and struggle with self-doubt.

The book emerged, she says, from questions she was getting amid the 2020-2021 pandemic and political unrest — from her daughters, her girlfriends and in letters from people around the country. "Everyone was searching for some answers of how to cope. And for some reason they were asking me, 'What do you do?' I had to start thinking about that," she says.

"... Over the 58 years that I've lived, I can look back and I can say, this is how I deal with fear. These are the things I say to myself when I need to pick myself up. This is how I stay visible in a world that doesn't necessarily see a tall Black woman. This is how I stay armored up when I'm attacked. The book is that offering."

Opening up in the book on everything from her awkwardness at making new friends ("It's hard to put yourself out there," she tells PEOPLE) to her personal experience with racism, parenting, marriage and menopause, Obama acknowledges that she's opening herself up to the judgment of strangers.

"Yes, Michelle Obama struggles with fear. You're putting your most vulnerable thoughts on paper and it's about to go on bookshelves. My first reaction is, 'Why did you do this? People are going to judge it,'" she says. But, she adds, "That's the only way I know how to be... honest about myself first and trying to stay vulnerable. I think people learn not through edict, but through stories."

Leaning on Friends

Those stories include how she is lifted up by her "kitchen table" of close girlfriends that includes her 85-year-old mother, Marian Robinson ("she's at the head of my kitchen table," says Obama), and Obama's regular hiking and yoga buddy, Kathleen Buhle, who is mom to Sasha's BFF, Maisy Biden, and ex-wife of Hunter Biden.

These women, Obama says, "they help me vent, they help me see myself. They give me laughter and love." And she's always growing that circle, even when it's uncomfortable.

Obama tells the story of her "tentative dance" with one close friend she first met in the early months of being first lady, when the woman's daughter came to the White House for a play date with Sasha.

Making new friends "is a vulnerable task," Obama says.

"And yes, it is hard for the first lady of the United States. I thought it would be fun for people to understand that even in that time when I was working on initiatives and helping my husband manage his crises, one of the big things I was trying to do was create a normal life for my girls. Part of that normalcy was having other friends who were mothers in their community, and figuring out how to do that tentative dance when somebody can't approach you because there are 12 Secret Service people around you, and just an aura of untouchability, so then it was up to me to extend that hand."

Looking in the Mirror

Obama also hits that nerve in almost all women: the one that cringes in front of a mirror.

"I personally have plenty of mornings when I flip on the bathroom light, take one look, and desperately want to flip it off again," Obama writes in her upcoming book.

On those mornings, she only sees her flaws — "what's dry and puffy." But, she says, she's practicing being kinder to the woman in her mirror.

"These days I try to practice being kind. I try it because it is a practice, especially as women. There are societal signals all around us telling us that there is something wrong with some part of us. We're supposed to age gracefully. We're supposed to be the same shape that we were when we were in our 20s after giving birth to two, three kids. We're not supposed to go gray. Our face isn't supposed to wrinkle. I mean, it's not in our heads. These messages are coming in. They've been coming in our whole lives. So the notion that we aren't affected by it and that I am not affected by it, that's laughable.

"I thought about what are the messages that I'm giving myself every day, and how do I reverse that trend? How do I light up for myself first?

"So today when I'm looking at the mirror, I still see what's wrong, but I try to push those thoughts out and say, 'Wow, you are healthy. Look at your skin. Look how happy you look, your smile.' I try to find the things about me that I love and start my day a little more kind. And that's just a small simple tool. It doesn't require a gym membership. It doesn't require anybody else."

Curling Up on the Couch

And sometimes, coping can be as simple as zoning out in front of the TV, says Obama, whose book tour continues Sunday, Nov. 13, with an ABC News prime time special airing at 10 p.m. ET, followed by a six-city tour starting Nov. 15.

Asked about a line in her book where she writes that she thinks her husband Barack watches too much golf, and he thinks that she watches too much "lowbrow TV," Obama laughs.

"You name it, I watch it. HGTV. Anything on the Food Channel. It's not all lowbrow. I love the dating shows, Married at First Sight. Oh my God, yeah, I can do it all. TV is an escape for me. I am a fully informed citizen. I read the paper, I get briefs, I sit with Barack Obama every night. I know what's happening in the world. When I'm by myself, I need to be able to turn my head off and think about wallpaper."

