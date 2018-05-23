Michelle Obama Shares Throwback Photo from Wedding to Barack: 'We're Still Having Fun'

Decades after saying their “I dos,” Michelle and Barack Obama are “still having fun.”

On Wednesday, the former first lady shared a throwback photo of herself and the 44th president on their wedding day in October 1992.

The photo was snapped at the moment in the pair’s reception when the former president removed Mrs. Obama’s garter belt. And though both were all smiles, the former first lady explained in her caption that the day was nearly a disaster.

“You can’t tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day…with a nasty head cold,” she wrote. “Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night.”

“Twenty five years later, we’re still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals,” she added. “I can’t imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else.”

Obama has been uncovering old family photos while working on her highly anticipated first memoir, Becoming, out Nov. 13. Previous posts have included childhood photos with her parents Marian and Fraser Robinson, and one picture that encompassed her experience as a first-generation, black college student at “white and well-to-do” Princeton University.

She first announced the title and release date for her book in a February statement to PEOPLE.

“Writing Becoming has been a deeply personal experience,” the former first lady said at the time. “It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life … how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others.”

In her limited public appearances since leaving the White House, the 54-year-old has given some hints about the book, saying primarily that she hopes it will be inspirational.

“My parents weren’t wealthy,” she said during a talk last November, according to Hartford Courant. “They weren’t fancy folks. But we had a good childhood, living in a little, bitty apartment. What girls and young people need… is consistent love and support and the belief of somebody out there that they’re worthy. I had that.”

Becoming will follow Obama’s first book, the 2012 American Grown, which focused on her White House kitchen garden and nutrition initiatives as first lady.