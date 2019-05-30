Former First Lady Michelle Obama posted an adorable tribute to Sesame Street on Instagram on Wednesday after being honored at the Sesame Workshop’s 50th Anniversary Gala.

She also shared sweet behind-the-scenes photos of daughters Malia and Sasha on the set of the show in March 2010, when Malia was 11 and Sasha was 8. It was the first time the girls had visited, according to their mom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“As Malia, Sasha, and I walked onto that street with the brownstone, the grocery store, and the famous trash can, we were totally overwhelmed, in awe, our faces filled with wonder, and our spirits soaring,” she wrote on Instagram. “But it wasn’t just us—my staff was mesmerized. Even the Secret Service agents had big goofy grins on.”

Obama, 55, has appeared on the children’s show a number of times over the years and celebrated the program after receiving the Joan Ganz Cooney Award on Wednesday night.

“I could not be more honored to help celebrate 50 years of @SesameStreet tonight. It’s a program that’s been a part of my life as a child, as a mother, as First Lady—and thankfully, still today,” she wrote in her Wednesday tribute.

RELATED: There’s a Real Sesame Street in New York City in Honor of the Show’s 50-Year Anniversary

Sesame Street, Obama wrote, has “some unique alchemy that bubbles up that you just can’t find anywhere else. There’s nothing in the world that so beautifully marries boundless aspiration with simple goodness, nothing that strips away the daily madness and distraction, nothing that is so pure and hopeful—and absolutely essential to our future.”

“There is something unexplainable that happens there,” she wrote.

Michelle Obama/Instagram

She congratulated the beloved program for making it to 50 years, urging her followers to share their own “favorite memory or lesson.”

RELATED: Michelle Obama Says It’s Up to Us as Mothers to Give Girls the Support That Keeps Their Flame Lit

Sesame Street has been a mainstay on TV since it first aired in back in 1969, often times tackling difficult subject matter. More recent episodes have featured a character in foster care and another with autism in an effort to expand inclusion for children of all backgrounds and walks of life.

Obama first appeared on the program back in 2009, when she joined Elmo in teaching children about eating healthy.

She appeared once again in 2010 during the White House Easter Egg Roll and in 2011, when she was joined by Dr. Jill Biden, then the second lady, to promote support for military families.

In honoring Obama this week, Sesame Workshop’s President of Global Impact and Philanthropy Sherrie Westin wrote that she was being recognized “for all that she has done to help improve the lives of children. From fighting childhood obesity, to supporting military families, to empowering girls the world over, Mrs. Obama is a tireless champion of children and families.”

In the years since their first Sesame Street visit, the Obama girls have left the White House and prepared to enter adulthood.

Malia has since gone on to go to Harvard University for college, while Sasha is slated to graduate from the Sidwell Friends high school in Washington, D.C., next month.