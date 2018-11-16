Michelle Obama Reveals Things She Could Not Say as First Lady: 'Clooney Is My Freebie'

Michelle Obama is no longer in the White House, and according to Jimmy Kimmel, that means she’s entitled to saying (or reading) whatever she wants!

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, the former first lady, 54, played a game with the late-night host where she read off statements that she wasn’t allowed to say while in office.

Prior to starting the game and handing her the cards, Kimmel, 51, acknowledged how Obama “had to be very careful” about what she said as First Lady. “As far as I’m concerned, you can really cut loose and say anything now!” the host joked.

As the game was underway, Obama kept the crowd laughing as she read aloud the hilarious statements.

Some of them went against her White House initiatives and signature phrases (“I’ve never eaten a vegetable” and “I stole the phrase ‘When they go low, we go high’ from the back of a Snapple cap”) while others were simply funny on their own. “The whole 8 years we were in the White House, we used Laura Bush’s Netflix password,” Obama said.

Even though most of the statements were false and did not actually apply to Obama’s life, there were two that she admitted to having some truth behind.

The first statement she read was about mixing up her daughters Malia, 20, and Sasha, 17, to which the former first lady confessed, “They agree. They get so mad every time I mess their names up.”

As for the second, Obama read aloud, “[George] Clooney is my freebie,” and once Kimmel agreed with her, she then clarified, “He’s all of our freebies!”

Michelle Obama's new memoir Miller Mobley

Since her memoir Becoming hit bookstores Tuesday, Obama has been busy making stops around the country for her speaking tour — which kicked off on Tuesday night in Chicago alongside her close friend Oprah Winfrey — and promoting her new book-inspired merchandise line.

In addition to her Kimmel appearance, Obama spoke at L.A.’s The Forum, where Tina Lawson, Shonda Rhimes and moderator Tracee Ellis Ross were in attendance.

The mother of two is scheduled to stop and speak in Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Detroit, Denver, San Jose, and Dallas, where she will have candid conversations with some of her “dearest friends,” including Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey on Tuesday night JIM YOUNG/AFP/Getty

In Becoming, Obama opens up like never before about her childhood on the South Side of Chicago, her romance with her husband, former President Barack Obama, 57, and their life before and after the White House.

“My husband is making his own adjustments to life after the White House, catching his own breath,” she writes. “And here I am, in this new place, with a lot I want to say.”

And speak she does. From marital rough patches and fertility struggles, to her feelings about her husband’s successor, President Donald Trump, Obama says her new memoir is “candid and honest and open.”

She first revealed the cover of her memoir back in May with an Instagram post, where she explained that the writing process had been “meaningful and illuminating” for her.

“I’m thrilled to share with all of you the cover for BECOMING,” Mrs. Obama wrote. “The process of writing this book has been so personally meaningful and illuminating for me. As I prepare to share BECOMING this fall, I hope you’ll also think about your own story, and trust that it will help you become whoever you aspire to be.”

Obama added, “Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own. #BECOMING”