Michelle Obama took a swipe at President Donald Trump‘s Twitter skills on Tuesday night.

The former first lady had a few words to say about the dangers of Twitter, which she confessed was still a mystery to her.

“I still haven’t figured it out because I’m old and I don’t understand most of social media,” she said during a health panel at Klick Health’s MUSE New York.

“I tweet, but I have a committee,” Obama continued. “I don’t just tweet off the top of my head, which I don’t encourage people to do — especially kids.”

She added, “How many kids do you know that the first thing that comes off the top of their head is the first thing they should express? You know? It’s like, ‘Take a minute. Talk to your crew before you put that [out there] and then spell check and check the grammar.’”

Obama told the audience, “I think kids do think telling it like it is and talking off the top of your head [is cool]… [but] that’s never been good. We weren’t raised like that. That’s rude. That’s what you call rude. But yes, I use social media. But I use it like a grown-up.”

This isn’t the first time Obama has alluded to Trump’s use of Twitter. In November, Obama shared some advice while at The Economics of Equality: Advancing Women and Girls to Change the World event in Canada.

Michelle Obama and Donald Trump Mark Wilson/Getty Images; Yuri Gripas/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“You need edit and spell check,” she said to a sold-out crowd of 3,000 attendees.

She did not stop there. During the chat, the mother of two suggested it was “never a good thing to say the first thing that comes to your mind.”

Obama has been asked countless times if she would be open to running for president, but the former first lady once again shot the idea.

“There’s some bright young people out there doing amazing things,” she said at Tuesday events, referring to a new generation of leaders already taking action on civic issues. “This is why I’m not gonna run for president because I think it’s a better investment to invest in creating thousands of me’s because we don’t need just one. We need thousands and thousands.”

She continued, “As an old leader, I think it’s important to step out of the way and make room. If Barack and I just keep sitting in the same seats and trade seats, like, ‘Now it’s your turn. Now it’s my turn. Now it’s Sasha’s turn,’ then we’re not finding that new energy out there and giving them an opportunity to sit in the same seats.”