Michelle Obama Celebrates Barack's 59th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'New Adventures to Come'
Former President Barack Obama turned 59 on Tuesday
Happy birthday, former President Barack Obama!
The former president turned 59 on Tuesday and was honored on social media by his wife Michelle Obama, who shared a throwback family photo of the couple and their daughters Malia, now 22, and Sasha, now 19.
"Happy birthday to my favorite guy. Here's to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come. 😘," Mrs. Obama, 56, wrote.
Last week, the former first lady welcomed her husband of nearly three decades as the first guest on her new podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, which she has promised will be a series of candid conversations.
"One of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you are guided by the principle that we are each other’s brothers and sisters keepers," the mother of two told President Obama.
During the 40-minute discussion, the couple shared personal stories about how they became involved in their communities growing up and how they translated their efforts into civil service.
"I thought, you know, that looks like hard work but it never looks like lonely work," President Obama said.
The Obamas also shared their hopes for the future of the country, shifting the conversation to their college-age daughters.
"When you and I think about what's the inheritance that we would like to leave Malia and Sasha, more than anything what it would be is that they are living in a country that respects everybody and looks after everybody [and] celebrates and sees everybody," the former president said. "Cause we know that if we’re not around, that those girls are in a society like that."
Since leaving the White House in 2017, the Obamas have eschewed national politics in favor of social causes and their personal memoirs and projects.
In addition to their partnership with Spotify, the couple also inked a deal with Netflix to produce television shows and films for the streaming service.
Their production company's first feature release, American Factory, debuted on Netflix in 2019 and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.