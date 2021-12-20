From the women who “like, literally” brought you Jonah Hill, Alicia Keys and more comes a new PSA encouraging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Michelle Obama and Stars' Moms Flaunt Superpowers of Persuasion Like 'Too Many' Texts to Urge Vaccination

Moms know best. Michelle Obama agrees with that old adage — and to prove it, she is teaming up with other mothers to encourage Americans to protect themselves against COVID-19.

In the video — released Monday and produced by Second City, Made to Save and YourMomCares — the women who "like, literally, brought them into the world" have "assembled with a message and a mission to get you vaccinated," says the narrator in a voice-over worthy of an action movie trailer.

"To do it, they'll use every power in The Mom Book," the narration quips.

"You don't need to be a mom to be a superhero," Obama, 57, says in the PSA. "You can keep yourself and those around you safe by getting your COVID vaccine or booster today."

The new video playfully riffs on the celeb moms' powers of persuasion — including "bribery," with Washington's mom, Pauletta Washington, showing off her tempting mac and cheese; "texting way too many times"; and "guilt."

"You should just want to get vaccinated; it's the right thing to do," says Hill and Beanie Feldstein's mom, Sharon Feldstein. "It shouldn't be because I'd be up all night worrying about you."

"And if that doesn't work," the narrator continues, "they'll go to the ultimate mom power: Speaking from the heart."

To demonstrate, some of the moms, including Pauletta Washington, speak candidly about their initial trepidation when it came to getting vaccinated.

"I was very reluctant to getting the vaccine," says Pauletta. "But then I was convinced. I got it, and now I feel free."

NBA star Chris Paul's mom, Robin Paul, says her motto is "faith over fear" and adds, "You don't have to live in fear once you get the vaccination."

Sharon Feldstein says she's a "fairly holistic person" and "was not thrilled about getting vaccinated" — but she was "way less thrilled about getting COVID."

"Get vaccinated because the science is going to keep us safe," she says in the PSA.

She, Levine's mother, Patsy Noah and Keys' mom, Terria Joseph, are founders of YourMomCares, a non-profit that funds and creates "the most groundbreaking and innovative solutions in kids' mental health and wellbeing," according to a press release.