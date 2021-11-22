The former first lady "spent time with the entire cast. They all had individual moments and hugs with masks," a source says

Michelle Obama Sees Six on Broadway and Has Backstage Moment with the Cast

Michelle Obama had a "blast" with friends during a night out on Broadway over the weekend, a theater source tells PEOPLE.

The former first lady, 57, caught the Sunday evening performance of Six, a musical about the wives of King Henry VIII told with a pop-music twist.

The source says Obama was joined by some friends for the outing in New York City. "She said she had a blast."

Obama, dressed in black with a gold-embroidered jacket, and her pals "came in as the lights went down so it was kind of low-key," the source says, adding that she watched a post-curtain call "remix" from backstage before greeting the cast after the show.

Though Obama was there with friends, she was also thinking of her husband, former President Barack Obama, and their daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20.

According to the source, Mrs. Obama said "she was going to totally need to bring the girls back and she thinks her husband would love it."

Samantha Pauly, Courtney Mack, Adrianna Hicks, Anna Uzele, Brittney Mack and Mallory Maedke performed as pop-star versions of Henry's wives during Sunday's performance.

"Backstage, Michelle spent time with the entire cast. They all had individual moments and hugs with masks and then for the photo, all took their masks off," the source says.

As Obama and her friends left through the front door of the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, they were greeted by Spirit of America cheerleaders, who are in town ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.