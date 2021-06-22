Michelle Obama Celebrates Dad Fraser, Husband Barack with Throwback Father's Day Posts: 'So Lucky'

"Our daughters couldn't have asked for a better role model," the former first lady wrote on Instagram. "We're so lucky to have you in our lives"

Michelle Obama celebrated husband Barack Obama and her late father, Fraser Robinson III, with a pair of heartfelt Father's Day posts over the weekend, saying she and her daughters are "so lucky" for the dads in their lives.

On Sunday the former first lady, 57, shared a throwback photo of former President Obama in the Oval Office with daughters Sasha and Malia - now 20 and 22 years old.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our daughters couldn't have asked for a better role model," Mrs. Obama wrote on Instagram. "We're so lucky to have you in our lives."

In a separate post before Father's Day, she shared a vintage photo of her as a child alongside Robinson - who died in 1991 - and her mom, Marian Shields Robinson, 83.

"I always thought he was so cool-just look at this photo!" Mrs. Obama playfully added in the caption.

The time of year had her "thinking a lot about my dad," the former first lady wrote in her Friday post. She was thinking back to "his baritone voice, his laugh that filled up the room, the way he always knew how to set the right mood by spinning up the perfect record."

"My father gave great advice, taught me the value of hard work, encouraged me to ask questions, and always gave me the space to do so," she wrote, asking others to share their own memories of their fathers and the lessons they taught them growing up.

Mrs. Obama's messages continue her annual tradition of celebrating her husband, 59, with touching Father's Day posts.

Last year, the Becoming author thanked him for showing their family "warmth and generosity" every day.

As for himself, President Obama has been sharing the love for his daughters in recent interviews and his own posts on social media.

He shared a rare childhood photo of Sasha earlier this month on her birthday, and he has been opening up about his pride over both of his daughters' activism in early adulthood.

"They're not just interested in making noise," he recently told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "They're interested in what works."

The former president first revealed to PEOPLE last November that Sasha and Malia had participated in national protests against racial injustice and police brutality last year, following the murder of George Floyd.

"They didn't do it in a way where they were looking for limelight. They were very much in organizer mode," he said then. "I could not have been prouder of them."

Obama family Thanksgiving The Obamas celebrate Thanksgiving 2019 | Credit: Michelle Obama/Twitter

The former president has been back in the news recently, doing interviews with The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast, The New York Times and Jewish Insider, in addition to several other public appearances.

The Obamas announced earlier this month that their production company, Higher Ground, is releasing another Netflix show: an animated children's show aimed at teaching civics lessons.

The Obamas' company won both an Emmy and an Academy Award for the 2019 documentary American Factory, while their animated We The People series premieres on July 4.

The former president is also working on the follow-up to his 2020 memoir A Promised Land, though the release date for volume two is yet to be announced.

He told PEOPLE last year that he dedicated the first volume of his memoir to his wife and their two daughters.