Michelle Obama Shares Sweet Kiss with Husband Barack Under the Mistletoe in Festive Christmas Photo

Michelle Obama is celebrating Christmas with her love by her side.

The former first lady, 58, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday of herself and husband Barack Obama to mark the holiday.

In the snapshot, Barack, 61, can be seen planting a sweet kiss on his wife's cheek while mistletoe hangs above them.

"From our family to yours, wishing you all a wonderful Christmas filled with happiness, light, and joy! 🎄," Michelle wrote in her caption.

She added: "As we get ready to wrap up this year and look to the next, let's remember to reflect on our blessings and channel them into giving back and being kind to those around us."

Michelle's sweet holiday post comes about two months after she and Barack celebrated their milestone 30th anniversary back in October.

At the time, the 44th president shared a sweet carousel of memories on Instagram, including a photo of himself resting his head on Michelle's shoulder while at the beach, their names engraved in a heart in the sand and a black-and-white wedding photo.

Affectionately calling his wife "Miche," Barack wrote in the caption, "After 30 years, I'm not sure why you look exactly the same and I don't. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn't have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!"

Michelle, meanwhile, also showed love to her spouse on their momentous day as well.

"Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I'm grateful to have you by my side. Here's to a lifetime together. I love you @BarackObama," she tweeted along with heart emojis.

Michelle — who shares daughters Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, with her politician husband — also included side-by-side photos of them during a beach day and on their wedding day.