Michelle Obama Says GOP Is Willing to 'Tear Down Democracy,' Urges Dem Turnout in Georgia Runoffs

In a series of tweets published one day before Georgia's Senate run-off election, former First Lady Michelle Obama urged voters to turn out, saying a vote for the Democratic candidates would be "another step toward cleaning up the mess of the past four years."

The eight-tweet-long thread offered a strongly-worded rebuke of both Donald Trump and the Republican Party in general, which Obama said had amplified the president's false claims about election fraud while ignoring the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Your vote is your voice. It’s your power. And right now, from the President of the United States on down, we’re seeing and hearing just how desperate some are to take that power away," Obama wrote. "They want us to believe that their pride is more important than our democracy."

She continued: "And this is just unconscionable at a time when a staggering number of Americans are dying every day from a virus that was downplayed for far too long. It’s unconscionable to focus on overturning an election rather than helping struggling families or distributing a vaccine."

Voting in Tuesday's Senate runoff, Obama argued, was just as important as voting in the November presidential election because the winners will ultimately determine which party has control of the Senate once President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

"This is why we can’t just vote for President and think that our job is done," she wrote. "Tomorrow’s runoffs in Georgia will decide whether the U.S. Senate is run by those who’ve shown their willingness to tear down our democracy—or whether it’ll be run by those who will actually get to work on the monumental challenges before us."

"These runoffs will decide whether President-Elect Biden has a Senate that will work with him rather than just obstruct him at every turn," Obama continued.

A win for Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, said Obama, would be "another step toward cleaning up the mess of the past four years" and would "send a message to any politician who puts themselves and their ambition above our system of self-government."

"Because in America, everyone’s voice matters," Obama said, to close her thread. "And that’s still the truth, no matter what some folks want you to believe."

Last week, a robocall and radio ad voicing support for Warnock featuring Obama's voice went out in Georgia.

Obama's husband, former President Barack Obama, has also weighed in on the Senate runoffs.

“Tomorrow is Election Day in Georgia and the stakes could not be higher,” the former president wrote on Twitter on Monday afternoon. “We’re seeing how far some will go to retain power and threaten the fundamental principles of our democracy. But our democracy isn’t about any individual, even a president — it’s about you.”

A source close to the former president told The New York Times that Mr. Obama's statement came in direct response to a recording released Sunday in which Trump can be heard pressuring Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, to "find" him votes, in an effort overturn the results of November’s election in the state.

Both the former first lady and president were active in the run-up to the November presidential election, voicing their support for former Vice President Biden, as well as their staunch opposition to Trump.

In a speech aired as part of the virtual Democratic National Convention in August, Mrs. Obama said Trump was "the wrong president for our country."