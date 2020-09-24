Michelle Obama Says Daughters Sasha and Malia Are 'No Longer Thrilled' to Be Social Distancing with Parents

"I think first our kids got a little sick of us ... which was fine, 'cause we were pretty much sick of them," the former first lady told Conan O'Brien

Like many families across the United States, the Obamas are feeling the effects of social distancing at home for months during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Michelle Obama virtually joined Conan O'Brien on his talk show Wednesday and shared with the comedian that while the family has enjoyed spending some unexpected time together at the beginning of the pandemic, the novelty has begun to wear off.

Michelle, 56, explained that in the "early stages" of the stay-at-home orders, she, husband Barack Obama and daughters Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22, "were all excited to be together."

"We were being all organized and we would spend the days apart doing our respective work — the girls were still in classes in the spring — and so we would be working and then doing a little exercise, and then come together in the evenings," she explained. "And we would have these activities — we would have cocktails, and then we would work puzzles, and play games."

"Barack taught the girls how to play spades," Michelle said. "We actually had some organized things — like we had an art exhibit day, where we all went off and did like water color paintings and then we showed it."

"Now, Conan, this was in the early stages," Michelle underscored, joking that as the weeks turned into months, Sasha and Malia became less enthralled with spending so much time at home.

"I think first our kids got a little sick of us ... which was fine, 'cause we were pretty much sick of them," she said. "And so the summer started happening, and then we could be outside a little bit more, and we came to the vineyard, where we still are, and so there's more room to roam around ... that was good, 'cause it helped us break it up. And now the kids are back in Zoom land with classes. They're doing it remotely. And they're no longer thrilled about being with us."

Michelle also joked that Barack, 59, has had "limited time" to get on her "nerves" because he's been busy most of the summer completing his book, which is set to be released after the presidential election in November.

Michelle and O'Brien, 57, discussed the Becoming author's When We All Vote campaign and the importance of every vote in the election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

"Every vote absolutely matters," she said, before she and O'Brien surprised some When We All Vote volunteers on Zoom.

"The work that you're doing couldn't be more important," Michelle told the group. "I am so proud of you, and it's like, when I see your faces, that makes me want to work harder, because I think you all deserve leadership that reflects who you all are."

"Keep working hard, please," she added before signing off.

Earlier on Wednesday, Michelle said that Malia and Sasha are "itching" to get back to their respective college campuses, but that it's "not quite safe" yet because of COVID-19.

"I'm just glad that they're staying put, even if they're sick of me," she said during an Instagram Live with Jennifer Lopez, which was part of the former first lady's National Voter Registration Day Instagram takeover.

The "Get Registered & Ready" livestream served as a means of spreading the word about the importance of registering and voting in the upcoming presidential election on November 3.