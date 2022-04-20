Michelle Obama Shares Update on Daughters Malia and Sasha: 'They Have Boyfriends and Real Lives'

"Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives," the former first lady explained



Barack and Michelle Obama are officially empty nesters and watching as their girls move into adulthood.

On Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the former first lady, 58, gave an update on what's new with daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, now that they have moved away from home.

Michelle confirmed to host Ellen DeGeneres that her girls were living at home when the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, adding that she and her husband, 60, were grateful to have the extra, unexpected family time together.

"It was an extra special treat to have them. That little bit of time. Because being with them as adults, it's fun!" she told DeGeneres, 64. "I love them at every age."

Michelle said Sasha, who is in college, and Malia are not only "doing well" on their own, but are also "just amazing young women" in general.

Malia and Sasha were just 10 and 8 years old, respectively, when their father was elected as president of the United States in 2008.

DeGeneres said she could barely believe that the Obama daughters are all grown up, remembering that Malia and Sasha first came to her show in 2008 to see the Jonas Brothers.

"They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home," the Becoming author joked. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."

Since Barack left office in January 2017 after completing his second term, the Obama family has returned to leading private lives. Michelle said that she and her husband aimed to prepare their daughters as much as possible for the transition, and it's paid off.

"I listened to what my mother said when she was raising us," Michelle said. "She said, 'I'm not raising babies, I'm raising real people to be out in the world.' And I kept that in mind with the girls."