Michelle Obama Says Daughters Are Among College Students Learning at Home amid COVID-19
While the University of Michigan is welcoming students back to campus, Sasha Obama chose to stick with remote learning for now
Count Sasha and Malia Obama among the many students who continue learning at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an Instagram Live conversation on Tuesday, former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke with Jennifer Lopez about the importance of voting, late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and how their lives have changes during the coronavirus pandemic. One of those relatable ways: Obama's girls have not yet returned to campus.
"My girls are studying from home," said Obama, 56. "We're itching to get back to campus, but things are just confusing ... not quite safe."
"I'm just glad that they're staying put, even if they're sick of me," Obama added.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CFdPg2PgCW4/
RELATED: Michelle Obama Talks to Ellen DeGeneres About How She, Barack, Sasha & Malia Are Hunkered Down at Home
Lopez, 51, said her 12-year-old twins are also currently schooling at home.
"I'm hoping they can get back to school soon — I kind of left it open with their schools ... the minute it feels really safe to go back, I'm just gonna send them back," she said.
"They miss their friends, they want to be there," Lopez added. "But for right now, I just feel it a little more safe to keep them home."
Harvard University — where Malia Obama, 22, started her fourth year this fall — began its shift to remote instruction in March.
RELATED VIDEO: Michelle Obama Delivers Powerful Speech at Democratic National Convention
Meanwhile, the University of Michigan — where Sasha Obama, 19, attends school — invited students back to campus for in-person learning but also offers virtual class options.
Obama and Lopez's conversation was part of the former first lady's National Voter Registration Day Instagram takeover, which featured appearances from Lopez, Zendaya, Ayesha Curry and others. The "Get Registered & Ready" livestream served as a means of spreading the word about the importance of registering and voting in the upcoming presidential election, which falls on Nov. 3.
RELATED: Inside the Obamas' Quarantine Routine: Dinner Together (and Games) and an 'Unburdening' for the Girls
In March, Obama spoke to Ellen Degeneres about her family's routine amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Ya know, we’re just trying to, like, structure our days,” Obama told the comedian. “I mean, everybody’s home. The girls are back because colleges are now online. So they’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes and I think Barack is — I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call. I just got finished with a conference call.”
Obama added that this time has been “like no other time in history — particularly for our kids who are so used to being occupied and stimulated all of the time.”
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.