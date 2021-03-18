“Well, neither of us do much cooking now,” Michelle Obama admitted before giving her final answer

Michelle Obama Reveals Who Is the Better Chef Between Herself and Husband Barack Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is revealing who's better in the kitchen between herself and former President Barack Obama.

Speaking in an interview with Extra TV on Wednesday, Michelle, 57, said that while the couple haven't been cooking very much lately, she was often more likely to be preparing family meals "day-to-day."

"Well, neither of us do much cooking now," she told Extra. "But when we were in our cooking phase, I did all of the day-to-day cooking."

The Becoming author – who has been promoting the Obama's new Netflix children's cooking show, Waffles + Mochi – added that while she may be the better cook, Barack still has some go-to, crowd-pleasing dishes.

"I would say I was the best, but he had his special meals, though," Michelle said. "He could make a mean chili, and stir-fry."

Michelle also dished on the eating habits of her daughters Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22, when they were younger.

"I think all kids, it takes time for their taste buds to develop… So the key for my kids was to just try," she said of her daughters' picky eating growing up. "I would say, 'Just give it a try. You may not like it now, but it will help prepare you for new and exciting flavor.'"

On Tuesday, Michelle opened up on the Today show to host Jenna Bush Hager about her daughters' "cherished" memories from the White House tour given by Jenna, 39, and her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush in November 2008.

"Malia and Sasha remember that time more than a lot of things that I would've thought of," she told Jenna.

Last November, Jenna posted photographs on Instagram from the tour she and Barbara gave the Obama daughters before they moved into the White House.

"Twelve years ago (!!!) today," Jenna wrote in the caption. "I drove from my job teaching in Baltimore to meet my mom and sister in [Washington D.C.] to show the next residents of this house their new home."

Jenna recalled: "Barbara and I taught the girls how to slide down the banister and all the secrets of the White House we loved as little girls—the best hiding spots, the movie theatre, and bowling alley. We showed them our rooms that would soon be theirs."

Jenna's post inspired the family to spend an evening looking back on their move into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Michelle told Jenna on Today.

"We sat and had an entire dinner about those first days and how they just cherished these two young, beautiful women who had done what they were doing, who were taking time out of their lives," she said. "Because it was very clear you guys were excited to do it."