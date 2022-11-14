Michelle Obama Playfully Recalls Daughters Hosting Her and Barack for Cocktails: 'Martinis Were a Little Weak'

Former first lady Michelle Obama has always been proud of her daughters, but in her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry, she talks about a new level of pride that comes with seeing Malia and Sasha flourish as roommates while they navigate adulthood.

Still, there are a couple aspects of "adulting" that Michelle admits they could work on. Among them: upping their cocktail game.

In an interview with Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb on the Today show Monday morning, Michelle told a hilarious story of when Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, invited her and Barack over to their apartment for drinks.

"We were going to take them to dinner and they said, 'Why don't you come over to our spot for cocktails!'" Michelle recalled, expressing playful skepticism in her voice. "And we were like, 'Okay, let's see what this is going to be like.'"

She continued with a laugh: "The martinis were a little weak. I don't think they really knew what it was."

From left: Michelle, Sasha, Barack and Malia Obama. Barack Obama /Instagram

Michelle went on to point out that her daughters also were quick to call them out for not using coasters.

"When we got the g;asses, they were like, 'Uh uh uh — use a coaster!'" she said. "And I'm like, 'You never used a coaster in my house. So now when it's your stuff you want to take care of it!'"

Moving to a more serious tone, Michelle then expressed that aside from the excitement of seeing her kids becoming responsible adults, the thing she loves most is seeing them thrive as "best friends" in Los Angeles, keeping each other afloat thousands of miles from their parents.

"There was a period of time when they couldn't stand each other. And I said, 'You wait. You are going to wake up one day and you are going to look over at that other person and know that you two share something very unique,' especially given what they've been through," Michelle said. "And to see them in that place where they're one another's support systems and they've got each other's backs, is just — it's the thing that a mother would want."

The former first lady opens up about conquering anxiety and self-doubt in The Light We Carry, which debuts Tuesday in tandem with her six-city book tour.

In an exclusive excerpt shared with PEOPLE ahead of the book's release, Michelle talks about working at her marriage with Barack, and how the highs and lows of their decades-long relationship has informed the advice she gives to her daughters about finding a partner.