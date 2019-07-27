Michelle Obama Voices Pride in Baltimore Students After Trump's Racist Rant Against the City

Michelle Obama praised students from Baltimore on Saturday, hours after President Donald Trump tweeted racist remarks about the Maryland city.

On Saturday morning, the president called the city a “very dangerous & filthy place” during a Twitter rant against Rep. Elijah Cummings, whose district includes parts of Baltimore.

According to U.S. Census data, Cummings’ district is about 53 percent African-American, while the city of Baltimore as a whole was last estimated to be about 62.8 percent African-American.

Trump, 73, called Cummings a “brutal bully” and accused him of “shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous.”

In a third tweet, the president added that Cummings’ district is “considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States.”

Hours later on Saturday the former first lady, 55, voiced her pride for a dance team from Baltimore in honor of National Dance Day, though she didn’t respond directly to Trump’s comments.

“On #NationalDanceDay, I’m shouting out the Lethal Ladies, a Baltimore STEP team who I saw perform back in 2017,” Obama wrote alongside a video of the group. “I’m so proud of you all—and everyone who’s dancing today!”

On Saturday, former president Barack Obama also appeared to reference Trump’s recent racist comments, tweeting a Washington Post op-ed written and signed by African-American members of his administration.

The op-ed spoke out against Trump’s recent tweets telling four Democratic congresswomen of color to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came” despite the majority of the women being born in America.

“I’ve always been proud of what this team accomplished during my administration,” Obama wrote. “But more than what we did, I’m proud of how they’re continuing to fight for an America that’s better.”

Earlier this month, the former first lady also appeared to reference Trump’s comments about the four congresswomen of color in a message on Twitter.

Seemingly defending the four politicians — Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — Obama reminded her followers that the United States is for everyone, not just those who were born here.

“What truly makes our country great is its diversity,” she tweeted. “I’ve seen that beauty in so many ways over the years. Whether we are born here or seek refuge here, there’s a place for us all.”

Obama added, “We must remember it’s not my America or your America. It’s our America.”