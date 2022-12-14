Michelle Obama Pens Tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Following His Death: 'Radiated Kindness'

Stephen "tWitch" Boss is being honored by Michelle Obama.

The former first lady, 58, penned a tribute to the dancer following the news of his death by suicide at age 40 on Wednesday.

They first became acquainted during her many visits to The Ellen Show, where he served as a DJ and co-executive producer, and through his participation in the Let's Move! initiative that she launched against childhood obesity in 2010.

Calling him an "incredible force", she wrote that she was heartbroken to learn about death, expressing that he was "someone who radiated kindness and positivity and made sure that people around him could feel it."

"We felt his spirit in every dance, every DJ set, every piece of creativity that he brought to life," she added. "My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and their three children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

She closed off the tribute by asking anyone who is struggling and in need of someone to talk to reach out to the suicide and crisis hotline by dialing 988.

The pair memorably shared the stage at the 2015 White House Easter Egg Roll.

During the event, they danced alongside fellow professional dancer Travis Wall to celebrate Let's Move's fifth anniversary and performed the #GimmeFive dance, a dance developed for the special occasion.

On Wednesday, Boss' wife, fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum Allison Holker Boss, shared a statement with PEOPLE confirming her husband's death.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison, 34, said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

She concluded her statement, expressing: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.