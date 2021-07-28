Michelle Obama Offers Message of Support to Simone Biles, U.S. Gymnasts: 'The Mantra I Practice Daily'

The former first lady took to Twitter to congratulate Team USA gymnasts for their silver medal

Michelle Obama took to Twitter Tuesday to offer words of encouragement to Simone Biles following her exit from the competition and to praise the Team USA gymnasts for their silver medal.

"Am I good enough? Yes, I am," the former first lady, 57, tweeted. "The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the silver medal, Team @USA!"

Obama's tweet came in the wake of the 24-year-old gymnast's dramatic exit from competition partway through the women's team final earlier this week.

After floundering in her first event on the vault, Biles exited the women's gymnastics team final, telling reporters she was "okay, just dealing with some things internally which will get fixed out in the next couple of days."

The next afternoon, gymnastics officials announced that Biles would withdraw from the all-around final, where she had been set to defend her Olympic gold.

In an announcement, officials said the decision came following "further medical evaluation," and that Biles' health was the priority.

"We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being," USA Gymnastics said. "Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

The former first lady isn't the only one to show her support for Biles following her sudden departure from the competition.

A slew of celebrities — along with Biles' teammates Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum — have also lauded the athlete for prioritizing her mental health.

After earning silver, Lee dedicated a post to the veteran captain, calling Biles a "role model."

"Proud of you & everything you've accomplished! Thank you for being a role model and someone I look up to every single day," Lee wrote on Instagram. "You not only inspire me as a gymnast but as a person as well. Your fearlessness and ability to do the impossible does not go unnoticed, we love you!!"

Today co-host Hoda Kotb applauded Biles' leadership, calling her a "class act" for her ability to keep her head up and be there for her teammates, while former co-host of The View Meghan McCain offered a simple and sweet message to the gymnast on Twitter, writing: "We love you @Simone_Biles!"

Republican Senator Mitt Romney also expressed his admiration for Biles and her teammates, whom he said he "loved and admired."