Michelle Obama Says She Feels 'Newfound Sense of Gratitude' amid Coronavirus Pandemic in Easter Message

Image zoom STR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Michelle Obama is wishing everyone a happy Easter!

The former first lady, 56, shared throwback photos of the entire family from a previous White House Easter Egg Roll to celebrate the holiday weekend, showing her and her husband Barack Obama along with their daughters Sasha and Malia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“As many of us celebrate Easter and Passover during this time of physical distancing, I know that we may be missing the togetherness and traditions we’ve shared in years past,” she said.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced families around the United States to adjust their plans to celebrate religious holidays this month like Easter and Passover and the Obamas were no different.

“This year, I’ve been feeling a newfound sense of gratitude for all the little moments I used to take for granted. And I know so many of you are also trying your best to make new memories, like attending church online or sharing Sunday dinner over video chat with your relatives,” the Becoming author continued.

The entire Obama family has been home together amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Mrs. Obama. She told Ellen Degeneres last month that both Sasha, 18, and Malia, 21 have had their college classes shift to online courses.

“Ya know, we’re just trying to, like, structure our days,” Mrs. Obama told DeGeneres. “I mean, everybody’s home. The girls are back because colleges are now online. So they’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes and I think Barack is — I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call. I just got finished with a conference call.”

The former first lady said that although each family member has been getting their respective work done at home, they have been enjoying Netflix binges and trying to keep a routine going.

“This is like no other time in history,” Mrs. Obama said. “Particularly for our kids, who are so used to being occupied and stimulated all of the time.”

RELATED: Michelle Obama Talks to Ellen DeGeneres About How She, Barack, Sasha & Malia Are Hunkered Down at Home

Image zoom A photo of The Obama family former First Lady Michelle Obama shared on Thanksgiving last November. Michelle Obama/Twitter

The Obamas purchased an $11.75 million home on Martha’s Vineyard late last year.

Mrs. Obama told DeGeneres that being isolated in their home was “a good exercise in reminding us that we just don’t need a lot of the stuff that we have.”

“When times are bad, having each other, having your health, we can do with a lot less,” she said. “And I think that’s an important lesson I want my kids to understand as they get out there in the world. Be grateful for what you have and be ready to share it when the time comes.”

Former president Obama and the former first lady have used social media throughout the pandemic to rally support for health care workers, signal boost information about social distancing and how to stay safe, and at times indirectly criticize President Donald Trump’s leadership during the crisis.

“Anyone who can stay home should absolutely do so,” Mrs. Obama reminded followers on Twitter earlier this month. “From medical professionals to grocery store clerks, our frontline workers continue to risk their lives for us, so let’s do our part by staying home for them.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.