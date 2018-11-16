Unlike Melania Trump, Michelle Obama Says She Never Tried to Get a White House Aide Fired

Michelle Obama was a very active first lady, but she wasn’t as involved in certain goings-on at the White House as Melania Trump, it seems.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night, the Becoming author, 54, discussed Mrs. Trump’s recent and apparently unprecedented move calling for the firing of a top National Security Council official, Mira Ricardel.

When asked by the late-night host, 51, if she ever wanted to fire an employee of her husband, former President Barack Obama, Mrs. Obama coyly responded, “Why do you ask?” Then she smiled and added, “We had wonderful people in our administration.”

“And you never had a situation like that?” Kimmel continued.

“Not once,” she answered.

Next, the comedian quipped that he plays a game with his wife called “What if Obama had done this?” and Mrs. Obama joked back, “Oh God. We play that at home, too. Quite often.”

And much to fans’ dismay, she emphasized once again that she has no plans to run for office.

“[I’ve] never had any serious conversations with anyone about it because it’s not something that I’m interested in — or would ever do. Ever,” she said.

During the appearance, Obama also played a game where she read off statements that she wasn’t allowed to say while in office.

Prior to starting the game and handing her the cards, Kimmel acknowledged how Obama “had to be very careful” about what she said as first lady. “As far as I’m concerned, you can really cut loose and say anything now!” the host joked.

As the game was underway, Obama kept the crowd laughing as she read aloud the hilarious statements.

Some of them went against her White House initiatives and signature phrases (“I’ve never eaten a vegetable” and “I stole the phrase ‘When they go low, we go high’ from the back of a Snapple cap”) while others were simply funny on their own. “The whole 8 years we were in the White House, we used Laura Bush’s Netflix password,” Obama said.

Even though most of the statements were false and did not actually apply to Obama’s life, there were two that she admitted were at least a little accurate.

The first statement she read was about mixing up her daughters Malia, 20, and Sasha, 17, to which the she confessed, “They agree. They get so mad every time I mess their names up.”

As for the second, Obama read aloud, “[George] Clooney is my freebie,” and once Kimmel agreed with her, she then clarified, “He’s all of our freebies!”

Becoming is in bookstores now.