Melania Trump and Michelle Obama Surprisingly Agree on This One Secret to a Happy Marriage

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama may not have much in common, but it turns out they share one of the same secrets for a happy, healthy marriage — separate bathrooms!

While on the Today show announcing the launch of her new Obama Foundation initiative Global Girls Alliance, Mrs. Obama shared new details about her life after the White House with former President Barack Obama.

“One of the keys to a successful marriage is separate bathrooms,” the former first lady said. “When he enters my bathroom sometimes I’m like, ‘Why are you in here?’ And he’s like, ‘I live here, can I enjoy my bathroom too?’ ”

Michelle Obama on the TODAY show announcing her new initiative, Global Girls Alliance. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Melania Trump made a similar statement to PEOPLE in 2015, while her husband, Donald Trump, was still campaigning for president.

“The key” to a healthy marriage is having separate bathrooms,” she said at the time.

Mrs. Trump and her husband also reportedly keep separate bedrooms in the White House.

Michelle Obama and Melania Trump before President Trump's inauguration in 2017. Mark Wilson/Getty

The first ladies have met in the past, most memorably before President Trump’s inauguration, when Mrs. Trump presented Mrs. Obama with a gift that was later revealed to be a “lovely frame.”

On Today, Mrs. Obama also said that her favorite part of being out of the White House is “the small things.”

“It’s opening up my door and walking out, it’s enjoying the weather and sitting on my patio,” the Becoming author said. “It’s going to my girls’ game and just really being a mom. There’s nothing new that’s going on. It’s just that we’re out in the real world.”