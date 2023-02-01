Michelle Obama Launches Limited-Series Podcast, Featuring Inspiring Conversations with Famous Friends

The podcast will feature conversations between the former first lady and some of her A-list friends, including Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O'Brien and Tyler Perry

Published on February 1, 2023
Michelle Obama 2022 photo shoot for her book The Light we Carry
Photo: Miller Mobley

Michelle Obama is releasing a new podcast that highlights the conversations she had with famous friends during her recent, multi-city book tour for The Light We Carry.

Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast premieres March 7 on Audible and features recordings of the former first lady's chats with Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, Conan O'Brien, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, David Letterman, and others.

According to a release sent to PEOPLE, the podcast will feature Obama and her friends exploring "themes like building meaningful relationships; issues connected to race, gender, and visibility; the habits and principles they have used to successfully adapt to change and overcome obstacles; and the importance of lighting up for others to reveal the richness and potential around us."

"Like so many people around the world, I felt isolated, disconnected, and discouraged during the pandemic," Obama said in a statement. "Writing The Light We Carry was a way for me to make sense of it and reflect on some of the biggest challenges we all face in life—and the tour was an incredible way to share those stories with my readers and connect with real people once again."

She continued: "The best part is that this time around I got to bring some of my best friends and favorite personalities to join in the fun. That's what Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast is all about — it's a deeper examination of those fun and meaningful moments, lovingly made by our incredible team at Higher Ground and the fantastic people at Audible. I can't wait for you all to take a listen."

The podcast is part of a multi-year, multi-project production deal between between Audible and Higher Ground, a production company founded by Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama.

The eight-episode podcast will be released weekly with each episode available exclusively on Audible for two weeks before becoming available widely wherever podcasts are found.

The former first lady's book tour kicked off on the East Coast on the book's release date — Nov. 15, 2022 — and concluded out west in mid-December.

In a release announcing the tour, Obama said the book "means so much to me — it's a collection of perspectives and practices I've used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty. On this tour, I'll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can't wait to tell you more."

Obama has also hosted The Michelle Obama Podcast, which offered candid and personal conversations about the special bonds between people from all walks of life and premiered exclusively on Spotify in 2020.

