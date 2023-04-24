Michelle Obama Explains Personality Differences Between Herself and Barack — Including Who's More 'Hot-Headed'

Michelle Obama is dishing about why her 30-year-plus marriage to Barack Obama works.

In an exclusive clip of the final episode of Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, the former first lady, 59, talks to special guest/interviewer Oprah Winfrey about how their relationship has thrived after two terms in the White House, two children and with two decidedly different personalities.

"Barack wants to talk rationally, and I'm like 'rational?'" Obama tells Winfrey in the podcast episode, which premieres exclusively on Audible Tuesday, sharing that she is more "hot-headed" than the former president.

"Don't come to me with sense — I'm angry! Don't come to me with your three bullet points — you better get out of here and let me cool down!"

Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast.

Obama added that her and her husband's personality differences also extend into how they express themselves.

"Because his family lived far away and traveled a lot, he had to learn to love at a distance," she shared. "And that means there are more words said, more love exchanged, more physical, you know, 'I love yous.'"

She continued, "I grew up with everybody within eight blocks of each other, all my aunts and uncles and great uncles and cousins. So we were with each other, every weekend, twice a weekend. So it was like, 'Bye.' I don't have to tell you I love you because I'm going to see you Saturday."

As a result, The Light We Carry author said love, to her, means "showing up" and, also, doing the laundry.

In celebration of the couple's 30th anniversary last fall, the former president surprised his wife by recreating their first honeymoon — a drive down the California coast — but this time, Secret Service agents were along for the ride.

Obama admitted to Winfrey that she believes a marriage should be a work in progress.

"I believe more of us have to be honest about the work that it takes to build a life with another person," she said. "To me, it doesn't seem like it's that controversial."

Listen to the full podcast clip where Michelle Obama discusses her differences with Barack Obama here.