After President Donald Trump mocked her on Twitter this week, former First Lady Michelle Obama had some encouraging words for 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

“Don’t let anyone dim your light,” Obama, 55, tweeted to Thunberg, who on Wednesday was named TIME’s “Person of the Year.”

“Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all,” Obama continued. “Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on.”

Image zoom Greta Thunberg (left) and former First Lady Michelle Obama Finnbarr Webster/Getty; Hau Dinh/AP/Shutterstock

On Thursday morning President Trump, 73, tweeted that it was “so ridiculous” Greta had been honored by TIME.

“Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!” he wrote. “Chill Greta, Chill!”

Thunberg responded by changing her Twitter bio: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Obama has been in Vietnam this week with Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager and actress Julia Roberts promoting young women’s education, meeting with local educators and hearing stories from girls who are pursuing their schooling.

On her trip to Asia this week, Obama said the education mission is “my life’s work now … to keep traveling the world to show what happens when we give a girl an education.”

On Today earlier this week, TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal explained how they arrived at Greta as their person of the year.

“Her rise and influence has been really extraordinary,” Felsenthal said. “She was a solo protester with a hand-painted sign 14 months ago. She’s now led millions of people around the world, 150 countries, to act on behalf of the planet.”

Image zoom Greta Thunberg was named TIME's "Person of the Year" this week. EVGENIA ARBUGAEVA FOR TIME

First Lady Melania Trump, whose “Be Best” campaign for children’s welfare includes an anti-bullying platform, has not made a public statement about her husband’s comments about Thunberg.

It isn’t the first time President Trump has gone after the teen.

Earlier this year, he sarcastically tweeted that Greta “seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future” in response to a video of the teenage climate activist chastising world leaders for their lacking effort on climate change.

Similar to her subtle response on Thursday, Greta changed her Twitter bio at the time to read “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

If anyone thinks that what I and the science are saying is advocating for a political view – then that says more about that person than about me.

President Trump has faced backlash on Twitter for attacking Greta.

A Swedish teenager who has become one of the global faces of the urgency and — in her words — woeful inadequacy of the world’s response to climate change, Greta made international headlines throughout 2019, capped by her being named TIME’s person of the year.

Last year, she began “striking” from school to raise awareness about climate change. That has inspired numerous other such protests.

“I think most people are still very unaware of how big this crisis is,” Greta told PEOPLE earlier this year. “Right now, I have a lot of people listening to what I am saying,” she said then, “so I am using that platform to try to achieve a change.”

She also sent out multiple tweets Thursday defending her actions as an climate activist against claims that she’s a political figure.

“If anyone thinks that what I and the science are saying is advocating for a political view – then that says more about that person than about me,” she wrote in one. “That being said – some are certainly failing more than others.”