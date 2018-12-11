Michelle Obama Pens Emotional Letter to Her Younger Self: 'You're More Than Enough'

Michelle Obama would remind her college-age self that she’s “more than enough.”

The former first lady, 54, who is the latest star to take part in CBS News‘ Note to Self series, wrote an emotional and heartwarming letter, in which she advised her younger self ahead of her freshman year at Princeton University.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Dear Miche, There you are, in your jean jacket and braids, a long way from that little apartment on the South Side of Chicago. You’re at one of the finest universities in the world. You’re smiling, and you should be, you worked hard for this,” she said.

“But even now, after you reached your goal, you’re still not quite sure if you belong and can’t get one question out of your mind: ‘Am I good enough?’ There aren’t many kids here who look like you. Some arrived on campus in limousines. One of your classmates is a bona fide movie star, another is rumored to be a real-life princess. Meanwhile, you got dropped off by your father in the family sedan,” wrote the Becoming author. “Years from now, you’ll learn that your parents had to take out new credit cards to pay your tuition. But Michelle, what you’ll come to realize one day is that you’re only seeing what you lack and not everything that your story has given you.”

RELATED: Michelle Obama’s Book Sales Hit 3 Million as She Adds New Cities to 2019 Tour: ‘I’m So Humbled’

Michelle Obama Michelle Obama/Instagram

Michelle also paid tribute to her late father Fraser C. Robinson III, who died in March 1991.

“Your father’s final lesson will come far too soon. He’ll teach you that life is fleeting. So laugh with him until your side hurts. Savor the grip of his hugs, the softness in his eyes. A day will come when those memories are all you’ll have,” she shared. “His absence will hit you like a rock. It’ll cause you to rethink everything about yourself and your future. But don’t worry, you won’t have to go through any of this alone.”

RELATED: Michelle Obama’s Holiday Gift Guide: The Former First Lady Curates Her Favorite Finds for Women

Michelle Obama Michelle Obama/Instagram

Though she lost one of the most important male figures in her life, Michelle would welcome another man into her heart.

“You’ll open your heart to someone whose upbringing was nothing and everything like yours, all at the same time. He’s driven by a hopeful set of ideals. He’s grounded and kind and absolutely brilliant. And he’s pretty good looking, too. I thought you’d appreciate that,” she said in reference to husband Barack Obama. “His certainty about his path will feel like a challenge to yours. You’ll learn that even the best relationships take work but that’s okay, that’s normal and it’s what gives your partnership its strength.”

RELATED: Michelle and Malia Obama Compare High School Years: ‘We’d Stress Over … Boys We Crushed On’

Barack and Michelle Obama Michelle Obama/Twitter

In October, Barack and Michelle, who are proud parents of daughters Sasha and Malia, celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.

“Together, you’ll be blessed with two perfect little girls who will fill you with so much joy you can barely process it. Yet you’ll still struggle to find a balance between your family, your husband’s rising career, and your own sense of self,” the mother of two said. “Be patient. You’ll get there. And just when you think you’ve done it, the four of you will be shot out of a cannon into the unknown.”

After college and creating her own career as a lawyer, Michelle supported her husband and his political career that would eventually take their family to the highest office in the country. But the road to the White House and his presidency would not come without immense scrutiny.

“Everything you’ve fought for so hard – stability, balance, confidence – will feel like it’s at risk. You’ll be attacked by people who’ve never met you and don’t really care to. They’ll try to harm you for their own gain. Don’t stoop to their level, no matter how gratifying it might feel in the moment,” she wrote. “Hold tight to those values your parents taught you. Your family will make history, breaking barriers and filling out a more complete picture of the American story. You’ll meet two popes and the Queen of England. People will fill stadiums to hear you speak.”

RELATED: Michelle Obama Struggled to ‘Keep Up with the Pace’ & Sometimes Didn’t Feel ‘Good Enough’ While First Lady

Michelle Obama Marla Aufmuth/Getty

Overall, Michelle advised her younger self to stay humble.

“It will be easy to think you’re something special. Just remember that there are millions of people who grew up like you did and don’t get this kind of spotlight. Reflect the light back on them. There are so many people out there like you, Miche,” she said. “Black girls and minorities of all kinds, working-class kids from big cities and small towns, people who doubt themselves, who are uncertain about whether they belong but have so much to offer the world. Share your story with them, the struggles and the triumphs and everything else. Show them that there’s more beauty inside than they can see right now. That’s how you’ll answer that question that’s following you around, the one that sometimes keeps you up at night.”

Michelle concluded, “You’re more than enough, Miche. You always have been and you always will be. And I can’t wait for you to see that.”