Ellen DeGeneres and Michelle Obama are taking their friendship to Costco!
On Wednesday night, the daytime talk show host shared a sneak peek of an upcoming segment in which DeGeneres, 60, and Obama, 54, head to the giant retail store where the former first lady met fans to sign copies of her new book, Becoming, which was released on Tuesday.
“Oh look, it’s the first time I’ve seen my book in a store!” Obama excitedly says after the pair walks through the aisles.
But little does she know: DeGeneres is up to her hilarious antics and brought along a megaphone and a keyboard for some serious vocal support… and jokes, of course!
“We have Michelle Obama!” DeGeneres shouts into the megaphone, as fans cheer in response. “Michelle Obama! She’ll be signing books!”
DeGeneres then whips out a keyboard and begins serenading the former first lady with a song. “Michelle Obama, Michelle Obama wrote a book,” she sings. “She mentions Oprah [Winfrey] several times and me only once!”
DeGeneres adds, “Michelle wrote a book mentioning Oprah too many times, but me only once. One time she mentions me but only once!”
Since the Obamas took office in 2009, DeGeneres and the mother of two have kept audiences laughing with their friendship, often taking on fitness contests, challenging each other to dance battles, and even visiting a local CVS store.
In 2012, the world watched as Mrs. Obama cranked out 25 push-ups to easily best DeGeneres during an appearance on her show. But six years later, in her first TV interview since leaving the White House, Mrs. Obama revealed the secret to her strong push-up game.
“My arms are so much longer than yours, they don’t go down but so far,” she said after DeGeneres jokingly accused her of cheating during the push-up contest. Both women said they didn’t want a rematch, however, admitting that they’ve slowed down on their push-ups in recent years.
Obama quipped, “I’d beat you anyway.”
Like DeGeneres mentioned, Obama is also good friends with Oprah Winfrey. The philantropist and producer, 64, joined her on Tuesday night’s event kicking off her speaking book tour in Chicago.
As the pair chatted about her new memoir, Becoming, the former first lady revealed that she broke down crying on the Air Force jet right after she and her husband departed the inauguration of President Donald Trump — an anecdote she didn’t share in her book.
“When I got on the plane I think I sobbed for 30 minutes,” she said, according to USA Today. “And I think it was just the release of eight years of trying to do everything perfectly. I said to Barack, ‘That was so hard. What we just did that was so hard and I’ve wanted to say that for eight years.'”
According to the mother of two, her new memoir is “candid and honest and open” and covers topics including marital struggles to her husband, Barack Obama, pregnancy difficulties and President Trump.
To coincide with the book’s launch on Tuesday and the start of her 10-city speaking tour, the former first lady announced that she’s also creating a 25-piece line of inspirational merchandise, which will feature several feel-good quotes related to her book including her infamous line, “They go low, we go high.”
The American-made line will feature clothes, mugs, pins, notebooks, candles and tote bags all covered in Mrs. Obama’s own motivational messages and will be sold at all tour stops and at becomingmichelleobamashop.com.
Additionally, all of the net proceeds will be donated to Global Girls Alliance projects to support female education initiatives throughout the world.
Her speaking tour is scheduled to stop in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Detroit, Denver, San Jose, and Dallas, where she will have candid conversation with some of her “dearest friends,” including Tracee Ellis Ross, Reese Witherspoon, and Sarah Jessica Parker to name a few.