Ellen DeGeneres and Michelle Obama are taking their friendship to Costco!

On Wednesday night, the daytime talk show host shared a sneak peek of an upcoming segment in which DeGeneres, 60, and Obama, 54, head to the giant retail store where the former first lady met fans to sign copies of her new book, Becoming, which was released on Tuesday.

“Oh look, it’s the first time I’ve seen my book in a store!” Obama excitedly says after the pair walks through the aisles.

But little does she know: DeGeneres is up to her hilarious antics and brought along a megaphone and a keyboard for some serious vocal support… and jokes, of course!

“We have Michelle Obama!” DeGeneres shouts into the megaphone, as fans cheer in response. “Michelle Obama! She’ll be signing books!”

DeGeneres then whips out a keyboard and begins serenading the former first lady with a song. “Michelle Obama, Michelle Obama wrote a book,” she sings. “She mentions Oprah [Winfrey] several times and me only once!”

DeGeneres adds, “Michelle wrote a book mentioning Oprah too many times, but me only once. One time she mentions me but only once!”

Michelle Obama's new memoir Becoming Miller Mobley

Since the Obamas took office in 2009, DeGeneres and the mother of two have kept audiences laughing with their friendship, often taking on fitness contests, challenging each other to dance battles, and even visiting a local CVS store.

In 2012, the world watched as Mrs. Obama cranked out 25 push-ups to easily best DeGeneres during an appearance on her show. But six years later, in her first TV interview since leaving the White House, Mrs. Obama revealed the secret to her strong push-up game.