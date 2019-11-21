Michelle Obama Drops by Ellen DeGeneres' House to Sing a Duet About Her Latest Book

Fresh off her first Grammy nomination for her memoir Becoming, Michelle Obama stopped by Ellen DeGeneres‘ house to sing a duet about her latest book and share her own musical chops on Instagram.

Obama, 55, posted a video Thursday of her singing alongside DeGeneres, 61, who’s seen playing the piano in her home and hilariously harmonizing with the former first lady.

The two celebrities, both known for their inspirational words of empowerment, were singing about Obama’s latest book — or journal, as Obama corrects DeGeneres — Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice. The new project is a counterpart to Obama’s best-selling memoir and was released this week.

RELATED: Former First Lady Michelle Obama Just Earned Her First Grammy Nomination for Her Book Becoming

Image zoom Michelle Obama and Ellen Degeneres singing a duet to promote the former first lady's latest book. Michelle Obama/Instagram

The book features an intro from Obama and 150 inspiring questions and quotes that act as prompts for readers to add their own thoughts and stories within its pages.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Same-Sex Couple After Parents Say They Will Skip Wedding

Though the video is less than a minute long, the former first lady still found a way to get an inspirational message across to her followers.

“The purpose of the journal is to write down your own story of becoming,” Obama sings to the camera. “To chronicle your memories, your thoughts, your ideas, your impressions, because every story matters.”