Michelle Obama Warmly Dishes on George W. Bush's Surprise for Her at His Father’s Funeral

Michelle Obama was just as charmed by former President George W. Bush‘s mint passes as fans were.

The Becoming author and Bush were at the center of two viral moments this year when cameras caught the former president passing her mints — first at Sen. John McCain‘s state funeral in September and then at former President George H.W. Bush’s state funeral in December.

Asked about the latter surprise on Friday during the San Jose, California stop on her ongoing book tour, Obama, 54, spoke sweetly of George W., 72.

“He has the presence of mind and the sense of humor to bring me a mint,” Obama said, according to ABC7. “And he made it a point to give me that mint right then and there, and that’s the beauty of George Bush.”

Obama sat down with All Things Considered alum Michele Norris for Friday’s visit, which was held at the SAP Center.

Her book tour, which was announced in October, is being produced by Live Nation on behalf of publisher Crown, and includes a superstar list of moderators — including Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Valerie Jarrett, poet Elizabeth Alexander, Phoebe Robinson and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The tour kicked off at the United Center in Obama’s hometown of Chicago, with Oprah Winfrey leading Obama in conversation.

Back in November, Obama opened up about her bond with George W. during an interview with his daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, explaining that their differing political identities don’t get in the way of their friendship.

“I’d love if we as a country could get back to the place where we didn’t demonize people who disagreed with us. Because that’s essentially the difference between Republicans and Democrats,” she said on Today.

“We’re all Americans. We all care about our family our kids, and we’re trying to get ahead. We have different ideas about what’s the best way to get there,” Obama continued. “That doesn’t make me evil. And that doesn’t make him, you know, stupid — it’s just a disagreement and that’s how I feel about your father. You know? He’s a beautiful, funny, kind, sweet man.”