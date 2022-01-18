Michelle Obama Dances on Her 'Sweet 58th' Birthday — Watch the Adorable Video!

"I am so grateful to have so many people cheering me on. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store," Michelle Obama wrote on her 58th birthday

Michelle Obama's birthday was a "sweet" one!

The former First Lady celebrated her 58th trip around the sun Monday by bouncing along to Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday" in a video posted to her Instagram.

"Here's to a sweet 58th!" she captioned the clip, in which she danced in front of her birthday cake, before thanking her fans and followers for their "outpouring of love."

"Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me," she continued. "I am so grateful to have so many people cheering me on. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store."

Barack Obama also shared a sweet tribute to the Becoming author on her birthday.

"Happy birthday, Michelle," he tweeted alongside a beachside photo in which he can be seen kissing her on the cheek. "My love, my partner, my best friend..."

The pair, who share daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary last October. They both posted tributes on Instagram in honor of the occasion, with Michelle sharing a throwback snap of her and the former president.

"How it started vs. how it's going," wrote Michelle. "Happy anniversary, Barack—love you! ❤️😘."

Michelle's post featured a picture of the couple lounging on a couch together alongside a more recent shot of the pair in a similar pose.

Barack echoed his wife's sentiments in an Instagram post of his own.

"Happy anniversary, Miche! Over the past 29 years, I've loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend," he shared. "I can't imagine life without you."

In March, Michelle reflected on the earlier days of their marriage, telling PEOPLE, "Before the White House, before the kids, before careers, it was just me and Barack together shaping our lives, building a friendship, being one another's everything."

"That's what we were able to return to once the White House was over and the kids were grown and you knew they were okay," she added.