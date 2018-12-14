Merry Moves! Michelle Obama Has a Dance Session with Santa Claus During Children's Hospital Visit

Michelle Obama is rockin’ around the Christmas tree with Santa Claus, himself.

The former first lady, 54, surprised a special group of families at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Denver on Thursday. During her appearance, Mrs. Obama answered questions alongside Santa Claus and read the holiday classic, The Night Before Christmas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Also during the event, the mother of two — who was in town for her Becoming book tour stop at the Pepsi Center — was asked about her dancing skills by a young fan. Though Mrs. Obama said she was incapable of doing the floss dance, as reported by The Hill, she was up for a dance lesson.

Mrs. Obama was coached how to do the popular “orange justice” dance from the Fortnite video game, and expertly copied the young child, even asking Santa to follow the choreography.

RELATED: Cutest Dance Party Ever? See Michelle Obama Meet the Little Girl Who Admired Her Portrait

“Bringing some holiday joy—and learning some new moves—with Santa and the kids @childrenscolo Hospital in Denver,” Mrs. Obama wrote on Instagram, Thursday.

Later that same night, she signed books at local bookstore Tattered Cover, and joined actress and moderator Reese Witherspoon for a sit-down conversation about Becoming.

“What an honor to interview @MichelleObama last night in Denver! To hear her tell her story about growing up, going to law school, becoming a mother, and being the First Lady was such a gift,” Witherspoon said on Instagram. “Thank you to Mrs. Obama for inviting me, and to the incredible audience — This was a night I will TRULY never forget. #IAmBecoming.”

RELATED: Barack and Michelle Obama Throw Their Hands in the Air and Dance at Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s Concert

The massive success of her memoir has led Mrs. Obama to add new cities to her tour lineup.

“I couldn’t be more excited to visit even more cities across the country and around the world,” she said in a previous exclusive statement to PEOPLE about the additions to the final leg of her book tour.

“I’ve been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities we weren’t able to visit this year,” she continued. “That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences. I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others.”

The 2019 leg of the tour, which kicks off on Feb. 8 and is produced by Live Nation, is expanding to include 21 events across North America and Europe.