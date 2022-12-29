Michelle Obama Says She 'Couldn't Stand' Husband Barack Obama for a Decade of Their Marriage

Michelle Obama is getting candid about the challenges of marriage.

In a roundtable conversation with Revolt TV earlier this month, the former first lady, 58, said there was a decade in her relationship with Barack Obama when "she couldn't stand" him.

"People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she said. "And guess when it happened? When those kids were little."

Michelle went on to describe to moderator Angie Martinez — as well as fellow panelists Kelly Rowland, H.E.R., Winnie Harlow and Tina Knowles-Lawson — that the imbalance of their marriage came at a time when her husband's political career was ascending and she was primarily taking care of their daughters, Sasha and Malia.

"And for 10 years while we're trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who's doing what and what, I was like, 'Ugh, this isn't even,' " The Light We Carry author said. "And guess what? Marriage isn't 50/50, ever, ever."

She continued, "There are times I'm 70, he's 30. There are times he's 60, 40, but guess what? 10 years — we've been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30 — it's just how you look at it. And people give up . . . 'Five years; I can't take it.' "

Mark Wilson/Getty

The Obamas, who first met in 1989 and married in 1992, have since built on that rocky period, and recently celebrated their 30th anniversary.

In October, the 44th president, 61, shared a sweet carousel of memories on Instagram, including a photo of himself resting his head on Michelle's shoulder while at the beach, their names engraved in a heart in the sand, and a black-and-white wedding photo.

Affectionately calling his wife "Miche," he wrote in the caption, "After 30 years, I'm not sure why you look exactly the same and I don't. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn't have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!"

Michelle returned her love for her husband, marking their momentous day on Twitter.

"Happy anniversary to the man I love!" she wrote. "These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I'm grateful to have you by my side. Here's to a lifetime together. I love you @BarackObama."